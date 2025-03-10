Liberia: Boakai Pays Homage to Former Boss Sirleaf

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has pledged his administration's unwavering support to the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Development, vowing to ensure the realization of its ambitious vision to advance women's leadership across Africa.

Speaking at the EJS Center's fifth-anniversary celebration and the official launch of the African Women's House--named Musiehjah (Vai dialect), President Boakai emphasized the Liberian government's commitment to preserving the legacy of Africa's first female president and empowering women to occupy leadership positions.

The EJS 5th anniversary, which coincided with the International Women's Day, was held under the theme "Journey to #GapZero in Women's Public Leadership."

"We are here today, and I am happy that your decision has come to this point because we have always wondered how the world would remember the role Liberia played in honoring womanhood by electing the first female president of Africa," Boakai remarked. "As Liberians, we are committed to this, and I assure you that my government will fully support this project. We will ensure this vision is realized."

Boakai praised former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's determination and lifelong commitment to promoting women's empowerment, recalling their time working together and her tireless advocacy for women's rights.

"I know who you are, even before you got elected. Your determination, your love for humanity, and the role you have played for women is commendable. This government will stand with you in ensuring that this initiative becomes a lasting symbol of your legacy," he assured.

The African Women's House, a landmark initiative of the EJS Center, aims to serve as a hub for empowering women, fostering leadership, and advancing gender equality throughout the continent. Boakai lauded the initiative, describing it as a critical step toward recognizing the contributions of women and ensuring their inclusion in decision-making roles.

"This is not just about honoring Ellen Johnson Sirleaf--it is about ensuring that women across Africa have the opportunity to lead, to shape policy, and to bring about the fundamental changes our societies need," Boakai stressed.

In her welcome remarks, former President Sirleaf reflected on the journey that led to the creation of the EJS Center and her continued commitment to uplifting women in leadership roles.

"In 2018, when I received the Mo Ibrahim Prize, I promised to dedicate a portion of the prize money to promoting women's leadership," Sirleaf shared. "With the support of friends and partners, we established the EJS Center to preserve and protect the gains women have made while pushing for greater representation in leadership across Africa."

Sirleaf acknowledged key figures who supported her journey to the presidency, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, and former U.S. President George W. Bush, while emphasizing the role of women who stood with her through years of struggle.

"Our purpose is clear--we want to see more African women in positions of power," Sirleaf declared. "Because only women in those positions can make the structural and systemic changes Africa needs to achieve its long-term development goals."

Also speaking at the event, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo praised Sirleaf's efforts while highlighting the persistent challenges African women face in leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If Africa will reach its rightful place in the world, both men and women must be empowered," Obasanjo asserted. "At present, the female wing of Africa is weakened--by culture, by ignorance, and by male chauvinism. This must change, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has taken a bold step to correct that imbalance."

Obasanjo pledged his continued support for the African Women's House and called on African leaders to prioritize women's empowerment as a crucial pillar for sustainable development.

"You can always count on my support and encouragement," he assured. "I hope we see this vision fully realized while we are still alive to say--yes, it has been done."

The ceremony concluded with resounding applause as dignitaries and global leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting women's leadership and applauded Sirleaf's unwavering dedication to the cause.