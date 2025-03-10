Rwanda: Basketball - Patriots Overpower Kepler in Final First Leg Encounter

10 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Patriots BBC on Sunday, March 9, outplayed Kepler BBC in a tightly contested 84-67 victory at refurbished Petit Stade.

American point guard Cole Elliot Lamar led the way bagging 26 points, and 9 assists in the game while his Chadian teammate Ronald Nato Kolmia added 14 points and seven rebounds. Frank Betoudji Kamndoh also contributed 10 points to the winning cause.

Kepler, on the other hand, remained undeterred until the final quarter through which the group failed to overcome Patriots offense.

Rising star Chandelier Cyiza bagged 16 points and nine rebounds, then star point guard Olivier Turatsinze added 14 points but their contribution wasn't enough for Kepler to take home the victory.

Kepler may not have secured the win but the team's fan base vividly remained optimistic until the final whistle. Their hopes of winning the game ended after the second quarter which the Patriots dominated throughout.

In another encounter, United Generation Basketball (UGB) overpowered Tigers in a nail-biting 76:75 victory, with Doumbya Mohamed stealing the show to record 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Orion BBC also beat Azomco 87:84, after Center Kennedy Garba Chingka shone with a double-double (32 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists) to seal the win.

