Liberia: No Stone Should Remain Unturned in the Search for the Truth

I commend President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for his call to thoroughly investigate certain unexplained deaths in our country. This is a timely and necessary step that no conscientious Liberian should oppose. However, any such investigation must be comprehensive and impartial if it is to maintain the credibility the Liberian people demand.

In that spirit, I strongly urge the Minister of Justice to also include a formal inquiry into the still-mysterious deaths of Harry Greaves, Jr. Michael Alison, the late EPS officer Melvin Earley, who on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Tappita, Nimba County, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself three times on February 19, 2021, in Tappita, Nimba County and the soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Sgt.

Bobby Manndeh, of the Edward Beyan Kesselly Barracks (EBK) who allegedly committed suicide in 2024, by shooting himself six times while on duty at the military barracks. No stone should remain unturned in the search for the truth regarding unexplained deaths in Liberia.

An honest search for the truth cannot be selective. Allowing certain incidents to remain uninvestigated risks creating the perception of political bias, which in turn erodes public confidence in our institutions. The Liberian people deserve to know the facts behind all suspicious deaths--past or present--regardless of which administration was in office at the time.

To do otherwise is to invite speculation that this government is more interested in political theatrics than in genuine justice.

Liberia is at a critical juncture. Our citizens yearn for transparency, accountability, and a leadership committed to safeguarding lives. Any government unwilling or unable to provide these fundamentals reveals its weakness. By expanding the scope of these investigations to include the cases mentioned, the authorities can begin to restore public trust.

This is not about scoring points against political opponents; it is about proving to Liberians that their leaders, indeed, serve their interests.

Ultimately, justice is not a privilege reserved for the few; it must be the right of every Liberian. If our leaders are serious about preventing a recurrence of such tragedies, they must confront past wrongs and demonstrate that the rule of law is greater than any party or administration. That, in essence, is what true leadership requires.