Malawi: Atupele Muluzi Says MCP Govt Threatened Him With Arrest--Government Responds

A fresh political storm is brewing in Malawi after United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi claimed that the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government threatened him with arrest following his interview on Zodiac Radio.

In a fiery Facebook post on Sunday evening, Muluzi declared that he "will not be intimidated," alleging that he had received a phone call warning him of an impending arrest simply because he had "spoken the truth."

"Let me be clear--I am standing up for the people of Malawi, and no amount of threats or intimidation will silence me. Our democracy must be defended, and I will not back down. If speaking the truth is a crime, then bring it on!"

Muluzi's post has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning whether Malawi's democratic space is shrinking under the current administration. His bold statement has also drawn a sharp response from Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Ezekiel Ching'oma, who challenged the UDF leader to provide evidence of the alleged threats.

In a public rebuttal, Ching'oma asked Muluzi to name the person who allegedly threatened him and to confirm whether he had reported the matter to authorities for investigation.

"Hon. Atupele, who called you? May I know where you reported this so that the government can handle it appropriately? Otherwise, it is wrong to tell the nation that the government intimidated you with arrests when the aim is to cultivate public sympathy. You have my number, please contact me. Zikomo."

Muluzi, a seasoned politician and son of former President Bakili Muluzi, has in recent months criticized the MCP-led government on governance issues, including the country's economic struggles and alleged lack of political tolerance. His latest allegations add fuel to the growing political tension ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Political analysts argue that if Muluzi's claim is true, it raises serious concerns about freedom of speech and political persecution. However, others suggest that the UDF leader may be playing the victim card to boost his political relevance.

As Malawians digest this heated exchange, many are calling for transparency--either Muluzi should reveal details of the alleged threat, or the government should take decisive action to prove its innocence. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether this is merely political drama or a sign of deeper tensions within Malawi's fragile democracy.