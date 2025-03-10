Liberia: Bong County - Rep. Kollie Under Fire

Bong County — Bong County District #5 Representative Eugene Kollie is said to be under intense criticism from constituents following his suspension from the House of Representatives without pay and benefits.

Representative Kollie is among seven members of the House of Representatives suspended for "30 working sessions" in a unanimous vote by the Koon-led Majority Bloc.

Despite efforts to push for their salaries and benefits through a petition to the Supreme Court, many Bongense believe that suspended lawmakers' hope is hanging in the balance.

Recently, a political grassroots Organization, Liberation Movement for Suacoco District (LMSD), criticized the Bong County lawmaker for absenteeism from the House of Representatives for three months, citing no impact on legislation and administrative challenges.

The political grassroots movement attributed Rep. Kollie's suspension to his failure to fulfill legislative duties and responsibilities.

The Liberation Movement for Suacoco District is blaming the suspended Re. Kollie for the slow pace of development during his suspension and further demanding clarification on the District's representation in the 2025 Budget Process.

The group highlighted detrimental effects of the lack of advocacy for the district interests in critical national matters.

LMSD noted that Legislation passed in Rep. Kollie's absence may fail to reflect Suacoco's needs and concerns, potentially leading to outcomes that do not benefit the district. It could hinder ongoing projects or initiatives within the district and delay or prevent the launch of new ones.

LMSD asserted that Re. Kollie's prolonged absence from plenary leaves the district without proper representation in the legislature, thereby putting citizens' interests and representation at risk in the discussions and decision-making processes.

The group further gave the district representative a two-week ultimatum to appear before the citizens of Suacoco at the Suacoco District Youth Center for clarification on his suspension from the Liberia National Legislature.

They stated, "It is imperative that he be held accountable to ensure the proper functioning of the national legislature and the well-being of our district."

These points, according to political pundits, reflect significant failures in Rep. Kollie's political journey, especially in his first term in legislative proceedings, with growing uncertainty over his re-election in 2029.

However, supporters of Rep. Kollie have labeled the criticism as "politically motivated," questioning why a similar thing is not being done in District#3 after Rep. Marvin Cole's suspension.