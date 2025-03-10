Liberia: Bility's CMC Calls for Reforms Electoral Laws

Monrovia — The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), a newly established political party in Liberia, is calling on the government to prioritize reforms of the country's electoral laws. The call aligns with ongoing discussions and recommendations from various stakeholders aiming to enhance Liberia's democratic processes.

In 2018, the Carter Center released a comprehensive report urging Liberia to undertake several electoral reforms, including promoting the political participation of minorities, eliminating race-based citizenship requirements, and removing race-based citizenship criteria.

The Center also recommended reviewing candidate qualifications, assessing and potentially revising restrictive qualifications for electoral candidates, such as property ownership requirements and references to mental health.

It suggested strengthening the electoral dispute resolution (EDR) System by reviewing timeframes, noting that disputes requesting annulment of election results clearly demonstrate an impact on outcomes.

Additionally, a 2020 constitutional referendum in Liberia proposed several amendments to the electoral framework, like reducing term lengths - shortening the terms for Senators from nine to seven years, the President of the Senate from six to five years, members of the House of Representatives from six to five years, and the President from six to five years.

Calls also came for moving general elections from the second Tuesday in October to the second Tuesday in November to avoid the rainy season and for adjusting the complaint investigation period, decreasing the time allocated to the Elections Commission for investigating complaints from thirty to fifteen days.

CMC leader Musa Hassan Bility notes that the call also aims to strengthen the Commission's financial autonomy and establish an election adjudication court, which will allow the NEC to focus more on monitoring and managing elections.

"We want to inform the people of Liberia that the CMC calls for reform of the electoral law to ensure the future function of democracy."

The CMC's advocacy for electoral reforms reflects a broader consensus that Liberia's electoral system needs to be refined to promote inclusivity, fairness, and efficiency.

At the same time, Bility urges Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to ensure the timely allocation of funds for the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the electoral rights of the people of Nimba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This call comes amid concerns over the National Elections Commission's (NEC) proposed budget of over US$2.5 million for the April 22, 2025, by-election, a significant increase from US$1.7 million allocated for the 2024 election.

Minister Ngafuan has recently highlighted the scarcity of financial resources, mandating government entities to adhere strictly to budgetary priorities to avoid premature depletion of funds.

Given these constraints, Bility's appeal underscores the necessity for the Ministry of Finance to prioritize electoral funding, ensuring that the democratic process in Nimba County proceeds without financial hindrances.

The by-election follows Senator Prince Y. Johnson's death on November 28, 2024. The NEC has scheduled the election for April 22, 2025, in accordance with constitutional requirements to fill legislative vacancies within 90 days.

Bility's CMC aims to challenge the longstanding dominance of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) in Nimba County, marking a significant shift in the region's political landscape. Ensuring the timely disbursement of election funds is crucial for maintaining the integrity and fairness of this electoral contest.

Mr. Bility was speaking at program marking the official accreditation of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) as a registered political party in Liberia, held at the National Elections Commission (NEC) in Monrovia, on Friday, March 7, 2025.

"We also want to announce here that the CMC will feature a candidate in that election", he discloses.