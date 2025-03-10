Uganda: Breaking Barriers - MTN X-Space Sparks Dialogue On Gender, Merit, and Accountability in Leadership

The panel featured esteemed leaders, including Mona Muguma-Ssebuliba the CEO of aBi Finance Ltd, Sylvia Mulinge the CEO of MTN Uganda, and Kin Kariisa the CEO of Next Media Services. Moderated by Rukh-Shana Namuyimba Kitaka, the discussion examined whether gender diversity is a true business enabler or merely a corporate checkbox, and how leadership opportunities can be fairly distributed.

Ahead of International Women's Day 2025, MTN Uganda hosted an engaging and thought-provoking X-Space discussion titled "Accelerate Action - The Leadership Dilemma: Gender, Merit & Accountability." The session held on 5th March 2025 brought together key industry leaders to explore the complexities of gender diversity, meritocracy, and accountability in leadership, igniting a crucial conversation on the evolving landscape of gender inclusion.

The panel featured esteemed leaders, including Mona Muguma-Ssebuliba the CEO of aBi Finance Ltd, Sylvia Mulinge the CEO of MTN Uganda, and Kin Kariisa the CEO of Next Media Services. Moderated by Rukh-Shana Namuyimba Kitaka, the discussion examined whether gender diversity is a true business enabler or merely a corporate checkbox, and how leadership opportunities can be fairly distributed.

The Power of Women's Voices in Leadership

Mona Muguma-Ssebuliba Mulinge emphasized the importance of ensuring that women's perspectives are heard in all spaces where decisions are made. "Women make up half the world, and their insights are critical in shaping well-rounded policies and strategies. The way women lead is different from men, and this balance is necessary to achieve sustainable results," she said. Mulinge stressed that empathy, a key trait in female leadership, complements the strength and decisiveness often associated with male leaders, creating a formidable combination for success.

However, she acknowledged that while all women deserve opportunities, they must also be courageous enough to seize them. "Merit should always be the driver of leadership. We must encourage young girls to enter male-dominated fields such as STEM and ensure that opportunities are based on capability, not just fulfilling quotas," she added.

The Role of Quotas in Gender Inclusion

Ssebuliba brought a pragmatic perspective on the role of quotas in accelerating gender diversity. She noted that while quotas help drive behavioural change and incentivize inclusivity, they should not be used to merely tick a corporate checkbox. "Quotas create the necessary disruption to bring women into leadership, but we must ensure they are backed by merit. Setting targets, measuring performance, and addressing gaps through deliberate programs, coaching, and sponsorship are key to achieving meaningful change," she explained.

Mona highlighted how aBi Finance Ltd has taken a deliberate approach to equipping women with nuanced training to prepare them for leadership roles. She pointed out that women often hold themselves to an extremely high standard, sometimes doubting their readiness for leadership positions. "The reality is, the plane can be built as we fly. Women don't have to be perfect before taking on leadership. Growth happens in the role," she encouraged.

Media's Role in Changing the Narrative

Next Media chief executive Kin Kariisa. Kin Kariisa of Next Media Services shed light on the media's influence in shaping perceptions around gender diversity. "The media must actively contribute to changing the narrative about women in leadership. Historically, biases have sidelined women, but with more female CEOs emerging, we are setting a new precedent," he said.

He highlighted Next Media's deliberate efforts to promote gender diversity, including a 50/50 split at the executive level and 40/60 overall gender representation. "Women have always led us; as our mothers, as our teachers. There is no reason why they can't lead in corporate spaces," Kariisa remarked.

While advocating for inclusion, he stressed that it should not compromise performance. "We treasure female employees, not just because they are women, but because they bring exceptional focus, multitasking abilities, and innovation. If you want work done, give it to a man; if you want it done well, give it to a woman," he said.

Action Points

A key takeaway from the discussion was that gender inclusion should not be seen as a zero-sum game between men and women. Men must be active participants in fostering inclusive workplaces by calling out biases and ensuring women's voices are heard. "Just because a woman speaks softer doesn't mean what she says carries less weight. Male leaders must go beyond being role models and hold their peers accountable for inclusivity," Mulinge emphasized.

The conversation also underscored the importance of structured support systems such as coaching, mentoring, and sponsorship to help women navigate leadership challenges. "Being a wife, mother, and homemaker should not be mutually exclusive from having a thriving career. Women need the right support to balance these roles effectively," Mona added.

Looking Ahead

As the X-Space discussion concluded, it was evident that while progress has been made, more work is needed to bridge gender disparities in leadership. The panelists agreed that quotas, while necessary, must be accompanied by a commitment to meritocracy and personal accountability.

The key message was clear: Organizations must not only create opportunities for women but also foster an environment where they can thrive based on their competence. As Kariisa aptly put it, "The world is better led when we embrace diverse perspectives. Women bring emotional intelligence, resilience, and strategic thinking; qualities that make leadership stronger and more effective."

With conversations like these, MTN Uganda continues to drive meaningful change, ensuring that gender diversity is more than just a policy. It is a powerful tool for innovation, growth, and progress.