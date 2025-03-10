Uganda: UNBS, Trade Mark Africa Ink Shs5.5bn Deal to Elevate Agro-Industrial Msmes

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has signed a Shs5.5 billion partnership with Trade Mark Africa (TMA) to enhance the standardization of agro-industrial products by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The deal aims to boost Uganda's export potential by helping MSMEs meet regional and international market requirements.

The agreement aligns with UNBS's mandate to strengthen Uganda's economy by ensuring locally manufactured products meet quality standards for competitiveness in export markets.

It also supports TMA's mission to enhance trade facilitation and regulatory frameworks.

During the signing ceremony at UNBS headquarters in Bweyogerere, TMA Country Director Anna Nambooze underscored the role of MSMEs in Uganda's economy.

She cited the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which ranks Uganda among the top five entrepreneurial nations, and the 2024 State of Entrepreneurship Monitor, which highlights MSMEs' dominance in Uganda's business sector.

"The government has made it easier to start businesses, but supportive systems to guide these MSMEs through their growth journey remain insufficient. To boost Uganda's exports, capacity building for MSMEs is critical to appreciate standards and integrate them into their operations from inception," Nambooze said.

UNBS Executive Director Eng. James Kasigwa welcomed the partnership, saying it comes at a time when the agency is focused on helping MSMEs meet quality standards to improve market access.

"In the next five years, we are going to grow MSMEs and strengthen their ability to supply the domestic and export markets," Kasigwa said.

"This will boost industrialization, import substitution, and export promotion in line with National Development Plan IV and the ten-fold strategy of growing Uganda's economy from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040. We need to be intentional about building Uganda."

The 12-month agreement will fund initiatives aimed at improving standards and market access for MSMEs.

UNBS will procure and install Mobile Quality Assurance Testing Equipment to serve border communities, including Goli, Paidha, and Vurra, as well as Mahagi and Aruu on the DR Congo side.

The deal will also support accreditation services to help UNBS gain accreditation for its regional laboratories in Gulu, Mbale, and Mbarara.

It will expand the scope of already accredited laboratories and conduct a GAP analysis for National Metrology Laboratories.

To enhance compliance with safety and quality requirements, UNBS will receive equipment for its border post laboratory in Busia.

The funding will also facilitate training and certification programs, including Global GAP Integrated Farm Assurance V6, ECOMARK, Personnel Certification, and Food Safety training, targeting UNBS certification auditors, Ministry of Agriculture farm assurers, and private sector players.

Additionally, the agreement will support awareness campaigns to educate MSMEs on standards and certification requirements.