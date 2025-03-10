Uganda: Opposition Prioritises Anti-Corruption Measures in 2025/26 Alternative Budget

Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has launched a budget workshop aimed at formulating the Opposition's alternative budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

The event, attended by political leaders, civil society representatives, and policy experts, seeks to enhance the Opposition's capacity to propose credible policies that challenge the government while offering Ugandans practical, sustainable solutions.

"This year's Opposition budgeting process is centered on the theme, Combating Corruption: The Sure Way to Effective Service Delivery," Ssenyonyi stated in his opening remarks.

He emphasised that corruption remains the greatest obstacle to Uganda's development, urging a collective effort to address the malpractice that continues to cripple key sectors.

Ssenyonyi criticised the persistent misuse of public funds, pointing out that while the government claims resources are scarce, billions of shillings are lost annually due to mismanagement, inflated contracts, and theft.

"These are not just abstract figures," he said. "They represent stolen opportunities for our children, our communities, and our future."

To illustrate the gravity of corruption, Ssenyonyi shared a metaphorical story: "An elderly farmer worked tirelessly to provide food for his family. But over time, he noticed his food disappearing. One night, he stayed up and discovered rats had found their way into his granary.

The farmer realised that simply setting traps wasn't enough--he had to block every entry point to stop the loss at its source."

Drawing a parallel to Uganda's current situation, he stressed that tackling corruption requires more than reactionary measures. "We must find every crack, block every entry, and stop the loss at its source," he asserted.

Ssenyonyi highlighted how corruption directly affects service delivery, citing the struggles of teachers managing overcrowded classrooms, the lack of employment opportunities for young people, and inadequate healthcare services. "These are the real consequences of corruption," he noted.

Anticipating criticism from government officials, he said, "Those in power may try to discredit us, but if standing up for fairness makes us disruptive, we should wear that label with pride. If demanding accountability is seen as complaining, then we must raise our voices even louder, because if we do not speak up for the people of Uganda, who will?"

Ssenyonyi urged his colleagues to act decisively, emphasising that the workshop was not just another routine gathering but a critical moment for strategic planning. "Our duty as the Opposition is not just to criticise the government but to offer real solutions. Ugandans are looking for leadership, answers, and hope."

The workshop's agenda includes presentations from experts, including the Parliamentary Budget Office and civil society organisations, to provide insights into the national budget. The focus is on developing alternative policies that redirect public funds toward effective service delivery, eliminate wasteful expenditure, and tackle corruption.

Ssenyonyi underscored that the alternative budget is being formulated through extensive consultations with political parties, civil society groups, and other stakeholders. "We want Ugandans to see themselves reflected in this budget," he said. "It must address their real concerns."

In his closing remarks, he called on participants to engage actively, stressing that Uganda's future depends on decisive action against corruption. "Let our 2025/26 alternative budget reflect our unwavering commitment to accountability, zero tolerance for corruption, and the well-being of our people," he concluded.

Ssenyonyi then officially declared the workshop open, urging attendees to use the session to craft policies that will contribute to a more transparent and efficient Uganda.