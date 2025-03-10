Uganda Prisons to Recruit 402 Warders

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija has issued an announcement in which the prisons is seeking to recruit 402 warders and wadresses.

In a statement on Monday, Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine said they are looking at Uganda Certificate of Education holders.

"Applicants must be Ugandan citizens aged 18-30 years and age must be verified with a National Identity Card, they must possess an O-Level Certificate with at least four credits (B or C), including one in English, and a pass (D) in Mathematics and should be physically fit," Baine said.

He noted that applicants must demonstrate good conduct with no criminal record.

Requirements

Baine said interested candidates should submit handwritten applications addressed to the Secretary, Prisons Council and must be delivered to the nearest Prison Unit or one of the 19 Regional Prisons Headquarters in the country.

"Each application must include three photocopies of certificates/result slips, three photocopies of the National Identity Card, three recent passport-size photographs and a letter of recommendation from the LC I Chairperson of the applicant's village, endorsed by the LC II and LC III Chairpersons of the district of origin," Baine said.

He said only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews, with dates to be announced.

"Successful applicants will complete a nine-month basic prisons officer's training course, with appointment confirmed upon completion."

He asked applicants to be on the watch for conmen who might want to ask them for money in order to facilitate their joining of the service.

Baine said the 402 will replace ones who have either retired or died the force.