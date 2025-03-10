Uganda: NUP Has Been Ferrying Supporters to Kawempe-Mulindwa

The senior manager for Information, Communication, and Public Relations at the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rogers Mulindwa, has claimed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) has been ferrying supporters from different locations for its candidate, Elias Nalukoola, during the Kawempe North by-election campaigns.

He expressed confidence that NRM candidate Faridah Nambi would emerge victorious due to her door-to-door campaigning efforts.

Mulindwa made the claims on Sunday while appearing on NBS Television's political show, the NBS Eagle.

"NRM is going to win the Kawempe North by-election. NUP has been ferrying supporters from different places, while we in the NRM have been going door to door," Mulindwa said.

The by-election, scheduled for Thursday, has garnered significant attention due to the intense campaigning that has been dominating headlines for weeks.

The Kawempe North parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya in January of this year.

Ten candidates are competing for the position and will participate in a live debate on NBS Television today, Monday, at 10 PM.

During the NBS Eagle show, Mulindwa suggested that this by-election would be the easiest for the ruling party to navigate.

"There has never been a by-election where the NRM has had a bigger advantage than in this Kawempe by-election," he said.

However, former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa dismissed the NRM's chances of winning the Kawempe North by-election, challenging the party to secure more than 10% of the vote.

"NRM has no chance. Their only option is to use force and whatever means they have. NRM can't get more than 10% in the Kawempe by-election," Munyagwa said.

With three days left until the polling day, tune in this Monday at 10 PM for a live debate as the race for leadership in Kawempe North takes the spotlight.