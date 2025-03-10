Liberia: Afell Celebrates International Women's Day With Female Inmates At Monrovia Central Prison, Donates Assorted Items to Them

Monrovia —

Officials and members of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia put smiles on the faces of Female inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison when the professional body donated assorted items to them.

The gesture by AFELL was part of activities to commemorate the International Women's Day which is celebrated annually on March 8, 2025.

Unlike other groups and usual activities, AFELL through its leadership and members paraded in some parts of Monrovia's main streets to create further awareness about their work and advocacy campaign for the protection of the rights of women and girls and subsequently ended at the Nation's Premier Prison facility where they identified with some female inmates who were shocked by the timely and innovative move by AFELL.

Speaking during the presentation, Cllr. Philomena T. Williams, President of the association of Female Lawyers of Liberia, assured the female inmates and the public in general that AFELL through its professional cream of female Lawyers that they will accelerate their actions in the justice system to ensure that females receive justice.

" They are here, under our laws, they are innocent until proven guilty as such we will need to play our part in a professional manner and form to ensure that justice is served well for them" Cllr. Williams asserted.

The AFELL'S Boss reassures the female inmates of AFELL's continuous commitment in working with female inmates at prison facilities across the country to ensure that their rights are protected.

The program was held by AFELL in association with the Clooney Foundation for Justice- Wagging Justice for Women Fellowship program.

Atty. Peteryna Jah Kanneh also speaking at the occasion stressed the importance of the program.

She indicated that the initiative sponsored by Clooney Foundation for Justice- Wagging Justice for Women Fellowship program was part of an outreach initiative in observance of International Women's Day..

Cllr. Kelly, Vice President of AFELL at the same time, as part of the outreach conducted legal aid and was able to identify six inmates incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison for minor offences that are to be released in the coming days.

In a happy mood, the Deputy Superintendent for operations at the Monrovia Central Prison Janet Siryee Mulbah, thanked AFELL for what she described as the professional body's timely and important donation to female inmates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Superintendent Mulbah who highlighted some of the challenges they faced was also quick to appeal to the leadership of AFELL to always remember the prison facility especially the female component as the number of inmates continue to increase daily.

She named medication, the right food for them to eat especially pregnant inmates are among the pressing challenges as such calls for swift intervention.

The Deputy Prison superintendent for operations also promised that the essential and assorted items donated by AFELL will be used wisely by the targeted beneficiaries.

Branded as a timely outreach and innovative move as part of this year's international Women's day celebration, AFELL's assorted items donated to the female inmates include: Cartoons of Yazz Toothpaste, Toiletries, Sanitary Pads, Clora amongst others.

Meanwhile, the celebration was held under the theme: Accelerate Action for all women and girls.