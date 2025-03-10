Liberia: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary With a Call to Action

Monrovia —

It was a vibrant and joyous occasion as local and international dignitaries from Africa and beyond gathered to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Center.

The event, held on the evening of Saturday, March 8, brought together high-profile world leaders both in person and virtually. Among the distinguished attendees were Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, Ms. Bineta Diop, Special Envoy of the African Union Commission, and Ms. Nathalie Delapalme, CEO of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the glamorous celebration took place at the residence of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf under the theme: "Journey to #GapZero in Women's Public Leadership."

In her address, Madam Sirleaf, the founder of the EJS Center, highlighted the Center's remarkable progress in advancing gender equality in leadership across Africa and the world.

"Today, we celebrate not only the milestones of the EJS Center but also the resilience, determination, and brilliance of women who continue to break barriers and reshape the narrative of leadership across Africa and the world," she stated.

Reflecting on the Center's achievements, she noted that over the past five years, initiatives such as the Amujae Leadership Program have empowered extraordinary women to rise to leadership challenges, transforming their communities and countries with courage and vision.

"This is a call to action, urging us to continue dismantling the structural barriers that hinder women's leadership. It is a commitment to building a world where women no longer have to fight for a seat at the table but are welcomed as equal partners in shaping our future," Madam Sirleaf emphasized.

During the event, she also introduced Musiehjah--a Vai word meaning "The African Women's House." This ambitious new initiative aims to serve as a hub for African women leaders, providing a space for mentorship, collaboration, and innovation.

"It will be a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of trailblazers," she added.

Boakai Pledges Support for Women's Empowerment

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai pledged his government's full support for the construction of Musiehjah, stating that it is one of the best ways Liberia can honor the legacy of former President Sirleaf.

"Today, we are very happy with how the world continues to honor Liberia through your contributions. Liberia is indeed a blessed and honored place because of your role," President Boakai remarked.

Global Leaders Commend Sirleaf's Efforts

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, in separate remarks, praised Madam Sirleaf for her commitment to empowering African women.

Madam Zewde highlighted the importance of supporting women who break barriers in leadership, ensuring they are equipped to reach even greater heights in society.

"The work of this Center is crucial in ensuring that women who break barriers are not isolated but are instead supported and equipped to reach greater heights in society," she said.

She encouraged women in leadership to remain true to their values and use their positions to drive meaningful change.

"As women leaders, we must fight to change the nature of power, not let power change our nature. Lead with your brains, achievements, and records, but above all, lead with your heart. Let hard work, honesty, humanity, and compassion be the hallmarks of your leadership," she urged.

Former President Obasanjo also lauded Madam Sirleaf's initiative, describing it as a groundbreaking step for women across Africa and beyond.

He emphasized that for Africa to reach its full potential on the global stage, both men and women must work together.

"If Africa is to take its rightful place in the world, both arms--males and females--must have two wings to fly, and we see these wings gradually taking shape," he stated.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing women's leadership in Africa and worldwide, reinforcing the EJS Center's mission of bridging the gender gap in public leadership.