Liberia: Atty. Joah Encourages Student Leadership to Serve With Integrity As Inducted President Konton Jr. Promise to Leave a Legacy & Make Lasting Impact

The Soltiamon Christian School System has inducted a new core of officers into office to steer the affairs of the students Representative Council for the next period.

The unique ceremony held on the Institution's main campus in Fiahma Sinkor was characterized by poem performance, singing and dancing as well as speeches and remarks.

Serving as keynote speaker at the induction ceremony was Atty. Mmonbeydo N. Joah who encouraged the newly inducted Leadership of the Soltiamon Christian School System to see Integrity as key to becoming a good and successful leader.

"Lead by example and work with integrity", she reminded the new leadership.

According to her Integrity, the principles of transparency and fairness, applies to everyone and not a set group of people as such admonished everyone to practice it for the betterment of the Country.

She told the new leaders of the School headed by Julius N. Konton Jr. that leading with integrity comes with pains and consequences but has good and positive rewards on the general good of the people and the society.

Atty. Joah who named some influential leaders of Africa and the globe who led by integrity despite the consequences they experienced to include; Former President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Former President George Washington of the United States of America and Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf among others used their stories to urged the young leaders to emulate their good examples.

Leading people she pointed out is difficult but encouraged President Konton to stand firm, be focused and committed to his task.

The Human rights activist who named Integrity, discipline, commitment, and fairness as principles to becoming a good leader, called on President Konton to set best standards and good examples in his new role.

"Do right and be like the honest village blacksmith", she noted.

Delivering his induction speech , President Julius Konton Jr. Promise to uphold good values in the best interest of the institution.

The Student Representative Council President of the Soltiamon Christian School System thanked his colleagues who trust and believe in his potential to lead them.

He assured them that their confidence has further inspired him to be a leader with unwavering dedication.

The young and energetic student leader stressed that the ceremony marked a new era , an era of effective collaboration especially with his appointed officials.

Konton also assured the body that collectively, he and his core of officials will work tirelessly along with the institution to enhance every aspect of the school.

As a proactive and robust leader, Konton as part of his commitment to his colleagues announced to host the Soltiamon Christian School System's inter elementary league.

The competition he stated will help showcase the School's spirit and athletic skills.

Additionally, during his next 60 days in office, President Konton promised to provide new sporting materials for the various sporting disciplines of the school.

At the same time, he promised to leave with no stone unturned in order to ensure the success of his administration.

"I pledge to work hand in hand with the administration to elevate SCSS & to leave a legacy we all will be proud of", President Konton reassures his colleagues.

He at the same time committed to making a lasting impact to create a brighter future for the school.

President Konton who acknowledged the support of his mother, Mrs. Henrietta K. Brisbane was also quick to thank the students populace for their unwavering support which he stated has been the cornerstone to his progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, at the end of the ceremony, those inducted into office include; Julius N. Konton Jr, President, Pearl L. Kwarbo, Vice President, Grace A. Farley, Governor and Leah . Yeanay, Vice Governor respectively.

At the same time, President Konton also appointed his new cabinet ministers who were subsequently inducted into office to include: Ayoubah Dukuly, Finance Minister, Patricia Miller, Minister of Gender & Social Welfare, Mabama Dukuly, Minister of Health and Sanitation, Ramie Bolie, Advisor to the President.

Others are : Derrick Smith, Minister of Justice and Discipline , Condolisa Gbeadah , Head of Student Advisory Council, Seemon Cheah, Minister of Relations and Communications, Anthony T. Reeves , Minister of Academic and Cornelius Buegar Speaker among others.