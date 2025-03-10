Liberia: Otis Togbah Tarwoe Appointed National President of JPI Liberia At Global Leadership Convention in Lagos

Otis Togbah Tarwoe has been officially inaugurated as the National President of Jamie Pajoel International (JPI) Liberia during the JPI International Leadership Convention held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The convention, which gathered over 5,000 participants from 30 countries, served as a significant platform to promote global leadership, service, and impactful change.

In addition to his role as the JPI Liberia National President, Tarwoe was also sworn in as the East Africa Regional Coordinator for JPI. His appointment reflects his growing influence in leadership and development across Africa, particularly given his vast experience in international development and youth empowerment.

Leadership and Impact

Tarwoe is a renowned development analyst, policy expert, and leadership strategist. He is the founder and CEO of the Visionary School of Leadership and Development, where he has trained and empowered over 10,000 students in leadership, innovation, and personal growth. His work through this institution, which has operated virtually for seven years, is now expanding to include a physical training center.

As the founder of Tarwoe Global Consulting, he provides expertise in leadership, organizational development, and professional training. Tarwoe also serves as the International Coordinator for Africa Initiatives at Oaks of Central PA, linking him with influential leaders in education and global development.

A prolific author, Tarwoe has published eight books on leadership, personal growth, and professional excellence, further cementing his reputation as a thought leader in Africa and beyond. He has earned numerous accolades, including the iChange Nations World Civility Award and the Donald D. Tolson Life of Impact Award.

Strategic Engagement in Nigeria

While in Nigeria, Tarwoe has held high-level discussions with global figures, including JPI Global President Dr. Jamie Pajoel and other prominent leaders. These meetings have focused on fostering partnerships to drive leadership development and innovation across Africa.

One major outcome of his time in Nigeria was the announcement of the upcoming JPI Liberia Youth Convention. This event aims to empower Liberia's young professionals and future leaders by providing them with the tools and platforms necessary for making lasting change in the country.

Tarwoe also expressed his admiration for the newly elected JPI Liberia leadership team, led by Mrs. Rhoda K. Marshall, for their commitment to advancing leadership and development in Liberia. Tarwoe's leadership is expected to propel JPI Liberia into a new era of progress and transformation.