Liberia: Former District Five Political Candidates Endorse Samuel Kogar for Nimba Senate By-Election

Gbloulay Town —

Nine former political candidates from the Buu-Yao region have officially endorsed Representative Samuel Gongban Kogar in the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election.

The coalition, known as the Coalition of Buu-Yao Former Political Candidates, voiced their collective support for Kogar, praising his leadership and track record of service to the county.

The group highlighted Representative Kogar as the ideal candidate to represent Nimba County in the Liberian Senate, emphasizing his dedication, advocacy, and accomplishments during his three consecutive terms in the House of Representatives.

According to the coalition, Kogar has consistently worked to improve the lives of Nimbaians through his commitment to sustainable development, unity, and prosperity.

Abraham Karkpo, the Secretary of the Coalition, read a statement outlining the group's endorsement. Karkpo commended Kogar for his transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

He emphasized that Kogar's 13-year tenure in the legislature stands as a testament to his effectiveness in securing vital resources and promoting the county's growth.

"Kogar has been instrumental in driving projects that directly benefit the people of Nimba County," Karkpo stated. "His advocacy has resulted in tangible improvements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, empowering local communities and fostering sustainable growth."

The coalition also praised Kogar for his ability to build consensus and foster collaboration, qualities they believe will be invaluable for Nimba County's progress in the Senate. Targan Wantee, the head of the Coalition, described Kogar as a unifying force who brings together diverse perspectives and stakeholders, promoting mutual respect and cooperation.

"Kogar has a clear vision for Nimba County's future," Wantee said. "His plans reflect a deep understanding of the county's challenges, and his commitment to unity and inclusive governance will help drive progress for both current and future generations."

The endorsement was further supported by Augustus K. Menkoa, the coalition's advisor, who highlighted Kogar's dedication to the marginalized and vulnerable members of society. Menkoa praised Kogar's strong advocacy for ordinary citizens, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met.

The coalition's planning and mobilization committee, led by Stanley B.D. Zahn, Sr., Samson Z. Wonah, Stephen Martor Johnson, Madee K. Wongbay, Dahn A. Harris, Joseph Wehyee, and Kortor Kwagrue, described the by-election as a crucial opportunity for Nimbaians to elect a leader with vision, competence, and integrity. They strongly believe that Kogar is best suited to represent the county and continue the legacy of the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

In response to the endorsement, Representative Kogar expressed his gratitude for the support and pledged to continue working for the betterment of Nimba County. He committed to enhancing unity among Nimbaians and carrying forward the vision of the late Senator Johnson.

"This decision is not a mistake; it is the best way to move Nimba County forward," Kogar said. "I promise to be one of the best leaders when elected as Senator on April 22, 2025."