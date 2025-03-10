Liberia: Ansony Sieh Recommends Josiah Joekai for Minister of State for Presidential Affairs

10 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

MONROVIA —

 

Ansony Sieh, a prominent Diaspora Liberian, has formally recommended Josiah Joekai for the position of Minister for Presidential Affairs.

In a letter to President Joseph Boakai, Sieh lauded Joekai for his extensive leadership, public service experience, and his deep understanding of Liberia's political dynamics.

Sieh highlighted Joekai's strategic thinking, integrity, and adeptness in managing complex political situations, which have led to successful initiatives within the country.

He further emphasized Joekai's strong communication skills and his ability to build consensus among diverse political groups, has earned him respect across the political spectrum.

Sieh expressed confidence that Joekai's appointment would greatly benefit President Boakai's administration and help advance Liberia's progress, aligning with the president's vision for a prosperous and inclusive nation.

