Liberia: Catholic Bishops of Liberia Reject Government's Public Health Bill, Raise National Concerns

10 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia —

 

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia (CABICOL) has rejected the government's proposed public health bill, expressing strong concerns over its provisions, including the legalization of abortion, same-sex marriage, and euthanasia.

In their 2025 Lenten Pastoral Message, the bishops, led by Most Rev. Anthony Fallah Borwah, President of CABICOL, urged the government to reconsider the bill, which they believe undermines the sanctity of life and family values.

"We emphatically reject this bill and its subsequent provisions," CABICOL stated on March 5, citing concerns that the legislation threatens the right to life and challenges Liberia's moral and religious foundations.

The bishops reaffirmed the Church's stance on the sanctity of life, stating that human life must be protected from conception to natural death. They reiterated that this position aligns with the Church's teaching, as inscribed in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and is grounded in the biblical commandment: "Thou shall not kill" (Exodus 20:13).

In addition to opposing the public health bill, the bishops raised concerns about governance issues and the national budget. Most Rev. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, Metropolitan Archbishop of Monrovia, criticized the high allocation of funds for government expenditures, calling for greater focus on development and social welfare.

He urged transparency and accountability in the national budget to ensure it serves the broader interests of Liberians.

The bishops also expressed alarm over recent developments in the House of Representatives, fearing that these could undermine Liberia's democratic processes. Most Rev. Andrew Jagaye Karnley, Bishop of Cape Palmas, emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the government works in the best interests of the people.

A major concern highlighted by the bishops was the ongoing call for a War and Economic Crimes Court to address the injustices of Liberia's civil war.

They reiterated the need for accountability and justice, supporting President Joseph N. Boakai's commitment to establishing the court. The bishops believe that the court would help foster healing and national unity by ending the culture of impunity.

The Lenten message also called for national reconciliation and healing, urging Liberians to reflect on their roles in society and work together to build a better future. "Reconciliation and forgiveness are essential to our shared future," said Most Rev. Borwah.

