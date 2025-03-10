Liberia: VP Koung On Relationship With President and Role - Tells Diaspora Liberians, 'Every Vice President Is a Parked Car'

Monrovia — The analogy of a "parked car" has once again resurfaced in Liberia's political discourse, this time with Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung acknowledging the limitations of his role in the current administration.

Addressing a town hall meeting in Pennsylvania, USA, during his ongoing visit, VP Koung responded to a question about his influence in the government, stating:

"The way our laws are written, every vice president is a parked car because under our Constitution, it says the vice president will assist the president. The president has to request that assistance first. If the president doesn't request that assistance, Mr. or Madam Vice President, go sit down in your office and go to session. So, every vice president is a parked car. Any vice president who wants to be a running car, that vice president can get in trouble."

His remarks echo a sentiment first made popular by President Joseph Boakai in 2017 when, as then-Vice President under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, he likened his role to a race car parked in a garage, implying that his potential was stifled by his limited constitutional authority.

'Parked Car' Reality for Vice Presidents

During the 2017 presidential campaign, Boakai's opponents, particularly George Weah and his running mate, Jewel Howard-Taylor, used the "parked car" analogy to mock him, portraying him as inactive. Howard-Taylor, upon winning the vice presidency, vowed to be a "running car," but by 2019, she found herself at odds with key officials in the Weah administration. Leaked audio revealed that some even accused her of acting like the president, with one official calling her behavior "treasonous."

Now, in 2025, VP Koung faces the same reality. His name has been floated as a potential successor to President Boakai, who will be 85 years old by the end of his term in 2029. However, Boakai recently sent a strong message to his officials during the first Cabinet Meeting of 2025, warning that those with political ambitions should either resign or stay focused on their work.

"If your focus is on 2029, you may respectfully resign. My priority is serving the Liberian people--right now. The time for talk is over," President Boakai said.

Political analysts believe these remarks were indirectly aimed at VP Koung, fueling speculation about potential tensions between the two leaders. However, speaking at the town hall meeting, VP Koung dismissed any notion of a strained relationship.

"Is President Boakai working with me? Yes," Koung said. "As vice president, if I have advice, I take it to the president. Whether he accepts it or not, my role ends in that room. I cannot come out and say, 'I told the president, but he didn't listen.' That would mean undermining my boss."

He emphasized that ultimate power in the executive branch rests with the president, and a vice president must respect that hierarchy.

"If President Boakai tells me to drop this mic and stop talking to you, I will do just that. If I want to travel, I must ask for his approval. If he agrees, I go. If not, I stay. Every vice president that wants to act like your head big [overstep their bounds], the histories are there. You have been seeing it. Me, it will not happen to me."

Hostile Reception from Diaspora Liberians

VP Koung's town hall meeting, organized by the Liberian Association of Pennsylvania (LAP) and the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), was meant to facilitate discussions on national development, governance, peace, and security. However, the event took a tense turn when segments of the Liberian diaspora greeted him with protests.

Protesters held placards and chanted anti-government slogans, accusing the Unity Party-led administration of failing to fulfill its campaign promises. Some of the accusations were particularly harsh: "You are a murderer!" one protester shouted. "We need justice for the Kinjor massacre!" another added. "We need justice for the killing of motorcyclists!" a third protester yelled repeatedly.

The Vice President faced intense criticism over alleged human rights abuses, poor governance, and unkept promises. Eyewitnesses described an atmosphere of anger and disappointment, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the Boakai-Koung administration, both at home and abroad.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the hostility, Koung later acknowledged the protesters, stating that he valued the voices of all Liberians. He said their demonstration motivated him to attend the event and engage directly with the diaspora community. He urged them to remain civil in their engagements and reassured them that he is committed to addressing their concerns.

VP Koung's U.S. Trip

VP Koung's visit to the United States includes his participation in the 10th Powering Africa Summit, held from March 6-7. The summit serves as a premier platform for strengthening U.S.-Africa energy partnerships, bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss solutions for Africa's energy sector.

As his trip continues, it remains to be seen whether his remarks on the vice presidency's limitations and his handling of diaspora criticism will affect his standing within the Boakai administration and his potential future in Liberian politics.