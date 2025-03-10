Nigeria: Nengi Bbnaija Welcomes Baby

10 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The identity of the child's father is unknown.

Former Big Brother Naija's housemate, Nengi, has announced the birth of her baby girl, born on 21 February.

She disclosed this on Sunday via her official Instagram page, describing it as 'the purest form of love'.

Nengi posted clips from her pregnancy journey up until the moment of her baby's birth.

"My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you, my baby...I love you more than words could ever explain."It's us forever," she said.

The identity of the child's father is unknown.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, as of this report, the former housemate had received over 90,000 messages, including comments from well-wishers.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.