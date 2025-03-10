Somalia: Ethiopia Plans to Buy 6 Cargo Ships to Expand Trade Fleet

10 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will purchase six new cargo ships to boost its maritime trade capabilities, the state-run Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise announced Thursday, a deal that could cost between 150 million US dollars and 250 million US dollars based on global market prices.

The Enterprise said two Ultramax dry bulk carriers, each with a 62,000-ton capacity, were bought this fiscal year and will be soon in service.

The remaining four ships, expected to able to carry 3,000 to 4,000 containers, will be also added in the coming years, though no timeline was given.

Shipping officials said the expansion will strengthen Ethiopia's trade and investment as the landlocked country seeks greater control over its shipping needs.

Ethiopia currently operates 10 cargo ships, including the Abay 2 with a 63,000-ton capacity and smaller vessels ranging from 26,000 to 27,000 tons. Dependent on Djibouti's port for most imports and exports, the nation has been building its fleet to reduce reliance on foreign shipping companies.

International shipbuilding data suggests Ultramax bulk carriers cost 25 million US dollars to 35 million US dollars each, while a container ship of that size runs 40 million US dollars to 60 million US dollars.

Assuming a mix of similar vessels for the remaining four, the total price could range from 150 million US dollars to 250 million US dollars, though ESLSE did not confirm the figures or say if the ships are new or used.

