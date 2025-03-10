Kenya: President Ruto Pledges to Expand School Feeding Program Across Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged to expand school feeding program across Kenya, particularly in informal settlements and marginalized areas, to boost student enrollment and performance.

During the official opening of the 'Dishi na County' Central Kitchen at Zawadi Comprehensive School in Kamukunji, Nairobi President Ruto emphasized the significance of school meals in ensuring children stay in school and excel in their studies.

"We will keep expanding school feeding programs across Kenya, especially in informal settlements and marginalized areas, to boost enrollment and enhance the performance of learners," Ruto said.

The 'Dishi na County' initiative, launched by the Nairobi County government, has been instrumental in enhancing student retention and combating food insecurity.

Since its inception, the program has served over 30 million meals, benefiting more than 310,000 students.

President Ruto's commitment aligns with the National School Meals Coalition's goal to expand school meal programs from the current 2.6 million beneficiaries to over 10 million by 2030.

This initiative aims to ensure that more children, especially those from vulnerable communities, have access to nutritious meals, thereby improving their academic performance and overall well-being.

The President's visit to Kamukunji is part of a broader tour of Nairobi County, following the recent United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) pact.

During this tour, the President is expected to launch various projects across Nairobi's constituencies, including roads, hospitals, lighting projects, and schools.

These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life for Nairobi residents and demonstrate the government's commitment to inclusive development.

The expansion of school feeding programs is a significant step towards achieving universal education and addressing the challenges faced by students in underserved areas.