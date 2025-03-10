Liberia's Diplomatic Mission in France Kicks Off

Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr., Liberia's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, has presented his Letters of Credence to President Emmanuel Macron.

The event, held at the historic Palais de l'Élysée on March 6, 2025, marks an important milestone in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to a dispatch, Ambassador Yorlay was warmly received by President Macron, who extended his appreciation for the deepening ties between Liberia and France.

Dr. Yorlay, on his part, conveyed the warmest greetings of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, to President Macron and the people of France.

He thanked the French government for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him since his arrival in France on February 9, 2025, and expressed his deep honor in representing Liberia in the French capital.

The presentation of the Letters of Credence signifies the formal commencement of Ambassador Yorlay's tenure as Liberia's top diplomatic representative in France. Along with the Letters of Credence, Ambassador Yorlay also presented the Letter of Recall for his predecessor, whose diplomatic duties concluded in 2021.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Ambassador Yorlay highlighted the enduring friendship and strong partnership between Liberia and France.

He spoke of the two nations' shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and peace, underscoring the deep historical ties that have bound them for years.

"Liberia and France have consistently cooperated in various sectors, including education, health, trade, security, and multilateral diplomacy," Ambassador Yorlay stated. "France's continued support for Liberia's socio-economic development, particularly in the areas of health and peacebuilding, is something we deeply appreciate."

He specifically acknowledged the French government's critical role in Liberia's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the donation of vaccines and medical supplies, which played a key role in strengthening Liberia's response to the crisis. "Our government and people are deeply grateful for this generous support," Ambassador Yorlay remarked.

In addition to health support, Ambassador Yorlay praised the French Development Agency (ADF) for its interventions in Liberia, particularly in the fields of infrastructure, education, and sustainable development. He reiterated the Liberian government's hope for further collaboration with ADF, emphasizing the importance of increased intervention to support the implementation of the Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism (ARREST) Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

As he embarks on his diplomatic mission, Ambassador Yorlay outlined his key priorities, which focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation, advancing economic diplomacy, and promoting shared global interests. One of his central goals is to strengthen Liberia's economic ties with France, particularly by encouraging greater trade and investment between the two nations.

"President Boakai's administration is committed to rebuilding Liberia's economy through economic diplomacy, and France's support in this direction will be invaluable," Ambassador Yorlay emphasized. "We seek to open new avenues for trade, investment, and sustainable development, fostering a brighter future for our people."

In the realm of global security, Ambassador Yorlay also highlighted Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He appealed to President Macron for France's support in securing this critical role, which would enable Liberia to contribute to global peace and security efforts.

"Liberia recognizes France's invaluable leadership in promoting peace, security, and multilateralism, and we hope to work closely with France in advancing these ideals both bilaterally and on the global stage," the ambassador stated.

Ambassador Yorlay concluded his statement by pledging to work tirelessly to strengthen the relations between Liberia and France, with a focus on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. "I am confident that with President Macron's support, the ties between Liberia and France will continue to thrive, bringing our nations to new and greater heights," he said.

The ceremony at the Palais de l'Élysée marks a new chapter in the relationship between Liberia and France, with Ambassador Yorlay expressing his commitment to advancing the shared goals of both nations.

He emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges, educational cooperation, and collaborative efforts in addressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development.