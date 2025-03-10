Liberia: Ggusta Urges GAC, LACC to Audit Ex-Supt Farley, Others

The Grand Gedeh University Students for Transparency and Accountability (GGUSTA) has called on the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to investigate and audit the administration of former Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Kai Farley.

The students noted in a press release issued over the weekend that as the relentless fight against corruption during the Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration persists, Grand Gedeh County must not be left behind.

GGUSTA is a student-driven pro-democracy advocacy organization dedicated to challenging corrupt practices, promoting good governance, and fostering community development and peace in Grand Gedeh County.

The students highlighted various concerns, such as the status of earth moving equipment, accountability of funds, revenue from leased equipment, development fund discrepancies, renovation expenses, and missing assets. GGUSTA urges the current Superintendent and the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus to support this investigation.

"We commend the government for the unwavering commitment to combat corruption and to pursue those who have mismanaged public resources," GGUSTA said in the statement. "We have officially reached out to the LACC and the GAC to initiate a full audit of Farley's tenure from 2018 to 2023 under the CDC-led administration."

Supporting documents have been provided to aid in the audit process. The organization emphasizes the importance of accountability and transparency in governance to restore public trust in the county's leadership.

GGUSTA's formal letter outlines critical issues that warrant this audit:

"The Status of Earth Moving Equipment: We seek clarity on the fate of essential earth moving equipment that was handed over on March 18, 2018, by former Superintendent Peter L. Solo at the county presidential palace in Zwedru.

"Funds Accountability:A closing balance of over USD $351,840.85 and LD$ 19,852,822 was presented to Kai Farley on March 2, 2018. We demand an explanation of these funds.

"Generated Revenue from Leased Equipment: Superintendent Farley must account for the income from county earth moving machines leased to B-K Enterprise Ltd. for road construction in Sinoe County and to CVI Gold Mining Company in Konobo District.

"Development Funds Discrepancies: We seek transparency regarding the Grand Gedeh County Development Funds amounting to USD $800,14.35 and USD $1.25 million from the Social Development Funds for the period of 2019-2022.

"Renovation of the Presidential Palace: We request accountability for over USD $92,000 allocated by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Ministry of Finance Development and Planning for renovations in 2023.

"Missing Assets: The whereabouts of two vehicles and a 50kva generator provided to local authorities and the Zwedru City Corporation by the USAID LEGIT project in 2020 must be accounted for.

"These issues are not just numbers on a page; they are a call to action for the citizens of Grand Gedeh, who have grown skeptical of local authorities' responses to these serious allegations," the group said. "We urge the current Superintendent, Alex C. Grant, to reaffirm his commitment to fighting corruption. We also call on the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus to play a proactive role in supporting this investigation by inviting the GAC and LACC to audit the previous administration."

In addition to the communications sent to LACC and GAC, the group also included supporting documents, such as bank statements, purchase orders, bid notifications, and receipts regarding the earth moving equipment acquired through a county resolution in 2015, confirmed by their arrival in zwedru on March 18, 2018.

GGUSTA indicated that change in the county is only possible when local leaders are held accountable for public funds and when stronger measures against corruption and financial misconduct are implemented.

"With the LACC and GAC committed to our cause, we are hopeful for a prompt and transparent process that will restore public trust in our county's governance," the student group said.