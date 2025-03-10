Liberia: Govt, Partners Validate Final Study On ASM Fiscal Regimes in MRU Countries

The Government of Liberia, in collaboration with development partners, has successfully concluded the final validation of a regional study on the harmonization of fiscal regimes in the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector across Mano River Union (MRU) countries.

Funded by German Cooperation and co-financed by the European Union, the study was implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

It assesses the fiscal policies governing artisanal mining activities in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire. The primary objectives are to promote uniformity in tax regulations, improve revenue collection, curb illicit mineral trade, and foster cross-border cooperation to ensure equitable benefit-sharing in the mining sector.

The validation workshop, held in Monrovia, brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Ministry of Mines and Energy, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), and the Federation of Miners Association of Liberia (FOMAL).

The review also focused on discussing the study's findings and charting a path toward regional fiscal cooperation in the mining sector.

Mara Djomba, Project Manager for ReGO/GIZ, expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts that began in December 2024. He highlighted the significance of fiscal harmonization in strengthening Liberia's mining governance framework and advancing regional collaboration.

"Thanks to all the partners who contributed since December to this regional study across the four MRU countries," Djomba said. "Today, we are here to validate the report, ensuring that your feedback and recommendations are reflected in the final document, which will be presented at the regional validation meeting in Abidjan later this month."

The final report, incorporating input from Liberian stakeholders, will be presented at the MRU regional validation meeting scheduled for March 18-19, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. This meeting is expected to shape policies aimed at improving regulatory coherence, reducing smuggling, and enhancing revenue collection across MRU countries.

Representing the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Assistant Minister for Economic Policy, Macroeconomic and Financial Sector, Henry D.Z. Yanquoi reaffirmed the government's commitment to regional cooperation and addressing fiscal challenges in the ASM sector.

"We support this initiative as it aligns with our development agenda," Yanquoi stated. "Artisanal and small-scale mining has far-reaching impacts on climate change, environmental degradation, and human lives. This study is a step toward resolving these issues and improving regional trade and integration."

Yanquoi emphasized that Liberia must actively engage in the regional integration process to avoid being left behind in crucial policy reforms. He highlighted the economic importance of the ASM sector, which provides livelihoods for thousands of Liberians.

"By harmonizing fiscal regimes across MRU countries, we can reduce smuggling, increase government revenues, and promote sustainable mining practices," Yanquoi asserted. "A harmonized fiscal framework will not only promote transparency but also create a level playing field for miners while enhancing regional trade."

The study revealed that inconsistencies in fiscal regimes encourage illegal mineral exports and create an uneven business environment. Aligning these policies is expected to streamline licensing processes, improve regulatory compliance, and strengthen regional cooperation.

James W. Saygarn, representing the LRA's Natural Resources Tax Division, welcomed the study's findings and emphasized the challenges posed by the informal ASM sector in terms of regulation and taxation.

"The informal nature of the ASM sector presents significant obstacles in terms of licensing, registration, and revenue collection," Saygarn explained. "Harmonizing fiscal regimes across the MRU is critical to curbing smuggling and maximizing revenue for national development."

He acknowledged that differences in royalty rates among MRU countries incentivize illicit cross-border trade and emphasized the LRA's commitment to implementing measures that ensure effective tax collection.

Ms. Cassandra Hampton, the National Consultant for the regional study, underscored the role of research in shaping effective policy and called for sustained engagement from government institutions. She highlighted discrepancies between the Ministry of Mines and Energy's data and LRA figures as a pressing concern.

"For instance, in 2020, royalty revenues reported by the Ministry of Mines were US$574,542, while the LRA reported US$343,550--this gap is concerning," she noted.

Hampton also outlined the fiscal regimes in neighboring countries, pointing to key differences that incentivize smuggling. "Côte d'Ivoire applies a production tax of 4-5%, while Guinea imposes a flat rate of $50 per kilogram. Meanwhile, Liberia's royalty tax is 3%, though recently adjusted to range between 1.5% and 5% depending on market conditions. These inconsistencies create loopholes for illegal trade," Hampton warned.

She urged government agencies to remain actively involved throughout the policy reform process and expressed optimism about the future of regional cooperation in the mining sector.

"Research is the foundation of effective policy making, and this harmonization effort is no exception," Hampton emphasized. "We urge government representatives to remain actively involved as we move toward regional validation in Abidjan."

Abraham Gappie, representing the Federation of Miners Association of Liberia (FOMAI), welcomed the initiative but called for greater inclusion of artisanal miners in future policy discussions.

"It is essential that the voices of artisanal miners are heard as we shape these policies," Gappie said. "Their input is critical to ensuring that the policies are not only effective but also fair."