Liberia: Who Owns Liberia's Future? the Case for True Self-Reliance

opinion

Liberia has always stood at a crossroads--torn between dependence and self-reliance, progress and setbacks, external influence and national ownership. These choices have shaped our history, and at every turn, my family has been part of that struggle.

I am Vannette Tolbert, granddaughter of President William R. Tolbert Jr., the Liberian leader who championed economic independence and governance reform in a politically divided society. He believed in Total Involvement for Higher Heights--the idea that Liberians must actively build their own future rather than rely on external powers.

Even at age 21, in his valedictorian speech, he warned about the dangers of dependency and ignorance, saying:

"If Liberia is to be preserved, if she is to bask in the sunshine of national prosperity and always be able to dictate her own policies, the widening stratum of ignorance in the country must be up rooted. A premium must be placed on education, for it alone promises national salvation."

Yet decades later, his warning remains alarmingly relevant. Liberia still grapples with the same threats--education gaps, economic fragility, and weak leadership--leaving us vulnerable to external forces that dictate our future.

I am also the grandniece of Stephen A. Tolbert, a visionary entrepreneur who founded the Mesurado Group of Companies, Liberia's first multimillion-dollar, Liberian-owned conglomerate. He built industries--fisheries, agriculture, manufacturing--so Liberia could produce instead of import, export instead of depending.

At its peak, Mesurado:

Operated over 25 fishing vessels and exported 60 metric tons of shrimp per month to Europe and Asia.

Controlled Liberia's largest frozen food and animal feed production, reducing reliance on foreign imports.

Contributed over $3 million annually to Liberia's export earnings in the early 1970s.

He proved that self-reliance wasn't just a theory--it was possible.

President Tolbert reinforced this vision with his Liberalization Policy, ensuring that business opportunities prioritized Liberians over foreign companies. He waived public school tuition fees and invested in national infrastructure, believing that Liberia's economic independence could only be built by investing in its people.

And yet, he also understood the dangers of foreign influence. In his 1972 inaugural address, he made his stance clear: "In Liberia, we waltz to no foreign rhythm of flirtatious expediency."

His belief in self-determination and economic sovereignty was met with resistance. When he tried to reform Liberia's agriculture sector to reduce reliance on imported rice, it led to the 1979 Rice Riots, which were exploited by those who sought to destabilize the country.

Self-reliance has never been easy, but history shows it has always been essential. Today, decades later, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is once again sounding the alarm.

On her 86th birthday (just days before the U.S. presidential elections), she reminded the nation that "Liberia is at a crossroads" once again. In this ominous speech, she called for reimagined structures, national self-reliance, and leadership that makes laws--not noise. And perhaps most importantly, she warned:

"Silence is what makes us all culpable in wrongdoings."

I cannot be silent. I've seen how aid dependency cripples progress, how weak governance invites foreign exploitation, and how it is always the most vulnerable--women and children--who suffer first.

The USAID funding freeze has forced Liberia into a moment of reckoning: Can we sustain ourselves without foreign aid? Some see this as a necessary push toward self-reliance. But without a clear national strategy, we risk merely trading one dependency for another--whether it's China or any other foreign power stepping in to fill the gap.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf made it clear: "Demands for national self-reliance will be the requirement of our people."

The question is--are we ready for that?

So, I'm speaking up. Not just because of my lineage, but because I've seen both the possibilities and the pitfalls of self-reliance--and I know the conversation we need to have.

Liberia is still at a crossroads. Aid won't last forever. External partnerships will always have conditions. That means investing in our own industries, strengthening our education system, and demanding leadership that prioritizes national interests over foreign influence.

Will Liberia take control of its future--or will it always be a nation waiting for the next savior?

The choice is ours. Let's not just talk about it. Let's act on it.