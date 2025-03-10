Liberia: LWSC Deputy MD Calls On Liberians to Leverage Friendship for Nat'l Development

At the 30 Plus Years of Friendship 1st Banquet Ceremony held at the Clar Marie Weah Event Center in Sinkor, T. Wilson Gaye, the Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), delivered a powerful message to Liberians, urging them to transform their long-standing friendships into a force for national development.

Addressing a diverse crowd of guests, including Liberians from various countries and backgrounds, Hon. Gaye emphasized the importance of unity, collaboration, and the collective responsibility of citizens in shaping the future of Liberia.

"Friendship is a powerful force that binds us together, and it is time we harness this strength for the betterment of our country," Hon. Gaye stated. "For over 30 years, many of you have maintained strong relationships across borders, and today, I challenge you to channel that energy into building Liberia. Our friendships should not only be about social gatherings but about contributing to national development."

Gaye's speech highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the group's ability to maintain deep friendships despite the challenges of living in different parts of the world. He expressed gratitude for the invitation and shared his sense of belonging among the group. "I feel honored to be part of this event. It's not just a celebration of friendships; it's a celebration of how we, as Liberians, can unite for a common purpose: the development of our homeland," Gaye remarked.

The event, which took place on March 7, 2024, also attracted a media team to ensure that the program received the attention it deserved. This was a significant moment in the efforts of the group to formalize their friendships into an institution capable of impacting Liberia's future.

In his speech, Gaye drew on the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates to explain the different types of friendships. He classified friendships into three categories: Friendship of Utility - based on mutual benefits, Friendship of Pleasure - centered on shared enjoyable experiences and Friendship of Virtue - built on mutual respect, shared values, and common understanding.

He applauded the group for embodying the highest form of friendship--Friendship of Virtue. "Your relationships are not based merely on convenience or pleasure but on the shared commitment to each other's well-being, respect, and common values. This is the kind of friendship Liberia needs to thrive," Gaye said.

While acknowledging the value of these friendships, Hon. Gaye urged attendees to take their unity a step further and focus on Liberia's development. "We have lived in various countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond. Wherever we have gone, we've built relationships, adapted, and thrived. However, our ultimate responsibility lies in how we can use our collective experiences, knowledge, and resources to build Liberia," he emphasized.

The Deputy Managing Director drew attention to the growing potential of Liberians abroad. Referring to a 2016-2017 study, he pointed out that Liberians living in the U.S. and other parts of the world possess the professional capacity to make substantial contributions to their homeland's development. "Many of you have already made impressive strides in education, governance, and the private sector. Some of your peers are doing remarkable things, and I've had the privilege of interacting with many of them. I see great potential in all of you," he noted.

Gaye further emphasized that it was not just financial contributions that Liberia needed, but intellectual and professional expertise. "We must mobilize more than just money. We need to bring back the skills, knowledge, and capacity that you have gained in your respective fields. These contributions will be crucial in strengthening Liberia's position on the global stage," he said.

Looking toward the future, Hon. Gaye pointed out the significance of the upcoming full implementation of the ECOWAS Free Movement and Employment Protocol, which will allow Liberians to work freely within ECOWAS countries. However, he warned that without proper preparation, Liberians may face tough competition as nationals from other countries will also have the same opportunities in Liberia.

"Liberians will soon have the right to work in any ECOWAS country without restrictions. But remember, this also means that other nationals will have similar opportunities in Liberia. We must prepare ourselves to be competitive," Gaye cautioned. He stressed the importance of prioritizing education, professional training, and entrepreneurship, particularly in industries like construction, administration, and the technical fields.

"Whether you are working as a driver, technician, or administrator, every role is essential to the development of our country. Education and training are the pillars of progress. Let's invest in ourselves, our people, and our nation," he urged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his closing remarks, Gaye offered a call to action to the leadership of the 30 Plus Years of Friendship group, urging them to expand their vision beyond social interactions and focus on practical ways they could contribute to Liberia's future. "I challenge you to identify ways to invest in Liberia's development. Support initiatives that promote education, economic growth, and community empowerment," he said.

He expressed confidence that the group's collective strength could play a pivotal role in transforming Liberia. "Together, with your knowledge, resources, and commitment, Liberia can become a stronger and more prosperous nation," Gaye concluded.

He ended by reiterating that Liberia needs the support of its citizens, whether at home or abroad. "Wherever you are--be it Liberia, the U.S., Canada, Australia, or any part of the world--our country needs you. Let's move beyond just the social aspects of friendship and work together to build a better future for Liberia."

The ceremony concluded with attendees expressing their eagerness to take on the challenge of contributing to Liberia's progress, armed with renewed purpose and dedication.