Liberia: Ellen Commits to Lifting African Women

Monrovia — Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has introduced MUSIEHJAH, the African Women's House, a groundbreaking initiative emphasizing its vision and significance in promoting women's empowerment across Africa.

The project was on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center's 5th Anniversary, held at her private residence in Fish Market, Monrovia.

The occasion was attended by distinguished leaders and international partners, including Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde.

MUSIEHJAH is part of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development. It serves as a hub for training, learning, and knowledge exchange, where women can come together to share strategies and successes and elevate one another.

The initiative aims to uplift women by providing a platform for those who have already succeeded to help mentor the next generation of female leaders.

During remarks, Madam Sirleaf reflected on the inspiration behind the initiative, sharing that in 2018, when she received the Mo Ibrahim Prize in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, she pledged a portion of the prize money to promote women in leadership roles across Africa.

She emphasized the critical role women play in making fundamental and systemic changes necessary to achieve Africa's goals, particularly the Africa 2063 Agenda.

"Our purpose is to see more women all over Africa holding positions of authority, influence, and power. It is only these women who can create the changes Africa needs to reach its full potential", the first former female on the continent said.

Starting from a library, the initiative expanded to AMUJAE, its flagship program dedicated to supporting women in leadership. Madam Sirleaf declared that MUSIEHJAH, when constructed, will be a living symbol of women's resilience, democracy, and rights.

Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who spoke at the event, expressed his government's strong support for the initiative, stating, "Liberia is the best place for this because of your leadership. We are here to let you know that this government will support this project."

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, a self-proclaimed "HeforShe," commended Madam Sirleaf for her dedication to empowering women and pledged his continued support. "Continue to stand firm and strong," he encouraged Madam Sirlef.

Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia, praised Madam Sirleaf's unwavering commitment to advancing women's leadership across Africa.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that women who break barriers are not left behind but instead supported and equipped to reach greater heights.

The initiative marks a significant step toward transforming the political and leadership landscape for African women, providing them with the tools, resources, and encouragement they need to succeed.