Nigeria: Why We Need to Reshape African Narratives Through Literature - Playwright

The need to reshape African narratives through literature and challenge the stereotypes has been brought to the frontline as Nigerian-born author, playwright, and screenwriter, Temitayo Adekola known for his critically acclaimed works "The Lost Course," "The Cataclysm of July Thirteen," and "Magnum Opus," which delve into African identity, cultural values, and societal themes, released his latest work "Trauma".

In the book, Adekola shares a compelling narrative that dives into the lives of two young boys as they navigate through societal responses to health conditions and personal struggles, all in their quest for acceptance and happiness.

According to him, "Trauma" is a poignant exploration of the friendship between Ayodele and AJ, two boys facing their own unique challenges. Ayodele is dealing with dyslexia, while AJ is coping with the stigma and physical challenges associated with sickle cell anemia.

"The book beautifully weaves their stories together, highlighting the power of friendship in overcoming life's hurdles. "Trauma" is available for purchase in e-book formats on Selar, Amazon, and on Roving Heights for paperback.

Bringing these characters to life with rich storytelling and relevant themes that will resonate with readers of all ages in his book, "Trauma", Adekola described it as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of friendship.