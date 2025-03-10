Nigeria: Why We Need to Reshape African Narratives Through Literature - Playwright

10 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The need to reshape African narratives through literature and challenge the stereotypes has been brought to the frontline as Nigerian-born author, playwright, and screenwriter, Temitayo Adekola known for his critically acclaimed works "The Lost Course," "The Cataclysm of July Thirteen," and "Magnum Opus," which delve into African identity, cultural values, and societal themes, released his latest work "Trauma".

In the book, Adekola shares a compelling narrative that dives into the lives of two young boys as they navigate through societal responses to health conditions and personal struggles, all in their quest for acceptance and happiness.

According to him, "Trauma" is a poignant exploration of the friendship between Ayodele and AJ, two boys facing their own unique challenges. Ayodele is dealing with dyslexia, while AJ is coping with the stigma and physical challenges associated with sickle cell anemia.

"The book beautifully weaves their stories together, highlighting the power of friendship in overcoming life's hurdles. "Trauma" is available for purchase in e-book formats on Selar, Amazon, and on Roving Heights for paperback.

Bringing these characters to life with rich storytelling and relevant themes that will resonate with readers of all ages in his book, "Trauma", Adekola described it as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of friendship.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.