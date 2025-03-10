Kenya: Aga Khan, Umoja JSS Win M-Pesa Jr NBA Coast Regional Title

NAIROBI — Aga Khan Academy from Mombasa and Umoja Junior School from Changamwe were crowned champions of the M-PESA Jr. NBA Coast Regional finals, held Sunday at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa County.

Aga Khan clinched the boys' title via a hard-fought 25-19 victory over Kinango Junior School.

In the girls' finals, Umoja Junior School beat the hosts 20-15.

Umoja set the tempo early in the first half, with Zuhura Suleiman's quick-fire buckets propelling them to an 8-4 lead at halftime.

Despite Aga Khan's relentless effort to mount a second-half comeback, Umoja held their ground with strong offensive plays and solid defense, sealing the victory and the championship title.

The mixed results, notwithstanding, Aga Khan coach Eugine Auka was a proud man.

"I am really impressed by what my teams have achieved in this tournament. Winning the boys' title and finishing second in the girls' category is no easy feat, especially against such tough and well-prepared opponents," Auka said.

He further exalted the importance of such competitions, noting that they will help identify as many talents as possible at a young age.

"I want to commend the organizers, M-PESA and NBA Africa, for such a well-organized tournament. We need more of these high-quality competitions to help our young players develop and excel in this sport," he said.

Oshwal Academy took third place in the boys' category after ousting St. Mary's whereas Tsagwa Junior Secondary School finished third in the girls' division courtesy of victory over Mwanamunga.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Evans Muga, Coast Regional Marketing Lead at Safaricom, admitted he was left in awe at the levels of talent displayed in the competition.

"M-PESA Jr. NBA Coast Regional tournament has truly demonstrated the immense potential in our young basketball talents. That is why, as Safaricom, we are committed to supporting various sports in the country to nurture and develop these young athletes," Muga said.

Moreover, he reiterated the Telco giant's commitment to helping young sports talents turn their potential into a successful career.

"We recognize that sports is not only a passion but a viable career path. Beyond supporting the competition, we are also equipping these young players with essential financial literacy skills through M-PESA Go," Muga said.

His sentiments were echoed by NBA Africa - Kenya Country Lead Michael Finley who emphasised the importance of proper structures to consolidate the gains already made.

"I never imagined we had such incredible basketball talent at the grassroots level. What I witnessed here today proves that Kenya is brimming with young talent. What we need now is the right structures to further develop these sports. Seeing 480 players take part in this tournament is a testament to the passion and potential we have," Finley said.

As part of their victory, players from both winning teams walked away with smartphones and airtime courtesy of Safaricom M-PESA.

The two-day tournament featured 40 teams comprising 480 players from Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

Beyond the on-court action, Safaricom integrated financial literacy sessions through M-PESA Go, which saw the young players equipped with essential financial management skills.

The next leg of the tournament is set for Eldoret on March 15-16, at Nova Pioneer School.