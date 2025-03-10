Uganda: Bulambuli NRM Registrars Summoned Over Inflated Registers

Bulambuli — Bulambuli District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party office has summoned the three sub-county registrars over the inflation of voter registers. Last week, members from four villages in Sotti sub-county, Bulambuli District, specifically, noticed that the displayed voter numbers were significantly lower than the actual numbers in the register.

For instance, in Namagude village, the displayed number was 145, but the register shows 469 voters. Similar discrepancies were found in Bukyawo, where the displayed number was 114, but the register shows 315; in Gombe, the displayed number was 114, but the register shows 625; and in Kotta village, the displayed number was 175, but the register shows 357.

The three sub-county registrars summoned are Paulo Wakabe of Sotti, the most affected sub-county, followed by Samuel Mudega of Bumasobo sub-county, and Peter Wetaka of Buyaga Town Council, which also had complaints.

Some party members who spoke to our reporter last week, Martin Wagonyi and Sam Gidongo, are accusing the district party executive and aspiring candidates of conspiring to rig the upcoming party primary elections using inflated voter numbers.

Paulo Kimamati, the Bulambuli District NRM Chairperson, says that the registrars have been given letters summoning them to come to the office and explain. He added that if they do not provide reasonable answers, they will lose their jobs because the Bulambuli NRM office is committed to holding transparent party elections this time to avoid petitions and independent candidates, as seen in the 2021 general election.