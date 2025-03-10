Kenya: Ruto Promises a Different Nairobi River As He Commits Sh50bn to Renewal

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday launched the Nairobi River Regeneration and Engineering Works Programme to be implemented at a cost of Sh50 billion.

The project will create 40,000 jobs up from the current 22,000 working under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative, besides the construction of a 60km sewer line and 50,000 affordable houses in the reclaimed areas.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission and ministries of Housing, Environment and Defence will jointly implement the project.

During the launch, President Ruto pointed out that the government would ensure that the City of Nairobi remains clean and safe for the residents and visitors.

He described the project as a life-changing initiative that will ensure dignified living, sustainable transport and economic empowerment for thousands of residents.

The President said Kenya is not going to change if the right decisions are not made.

"I want to assure Kenyans that in the next 24 months, we are going to see a difference in Nairobi River," the President said.

He made the remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for social housing and associated Infrastructure along the Nairobi River in Kamukunji Constituency, Nairobi.

The President said the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project integrates affordable housing, modern markets, and enhanced infrastructure, transforming it into a livable and economically vibrant city.

Extending to Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Murang'a, the project entails river rehabilitation, flood mitigation, waste management and sewer lines, improving public health and urban resilience.

Unity call

President Ruto urged Kenyans to support his call for national unity, saying it was for the prosperity of the country.

"I resolved to work together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among other leaders, for unity and prosperity of the country, " he said.

Earlier, while on a tour of development projects in Kamukunji Constituency, the President commended the close working relationship between the National Government and the Nairobi County Government in development.

He thanked the county for investing in a modern field at Desert Grounds in California, saying the facility will provide ample space for leisure, talent development and interaction.

"In the long-run, this will contribute to the economic and social well-being of our country," he said.

While at Zawadi Comprehensive Primary School, he said the government will continue to expand school feeding programmes across Kenya, especially in informal settlements and marginalised areas.

The President said the feeding programme will boost school enrollment and enhance the performance of learners.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the 4,566-unit Shauri Moyo B Affordable Housing Project in Makadara Constituency.

International status

Saying Nairobi is the country's capital and the only United Nations headquarters in the Global South, President Ruto noted that it is important to upgrade and make it modern.

"Our Affording Housing Programme accords us the opportunity to rid Nairobi of many informal settlements and provide millions of residents with decent living," the President said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the Nairobi Regeneration project will ensure the three rivers in the city are clean.

Prof Kindiki said the programme will also enhance the city's sewerage system to protect residents from contamination or disrupted by floods.

"The President is today commencing a massive Nairobi Regeneration Project that entails cleaning Nairobi City rivers and the sewage system to ensure that the people are safe from contamination and flood waters," he said.

He urged all Kenyans to unite for the development of the country.

"As the President has shown us, we must unite for the country to develop. The President is working with many leaders to ensure all communities and religions in our country are united," he said.

Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing), Aden Duale (Environment), and Soipan Tuya (Defence), and Governors Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), Nairobi Rivers Commission Chairperson Margaret Wanjiru and Nairobi MPs were present.