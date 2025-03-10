Africa: Greenpeace Africa Responds to Kenya Forest Service's Denial of Forest Threats

press release

Greenpeace Africa condemns the Kenya Forest Service's (KFS) misleading claims that Kenya's forests are not under threat. The reality on the ground paints a different picture with forests being cleared, encroached upon, and allocated for projects that undermine Kenya's environmental and climate commitments.

KFS asserts that Kenya's forests are safe, but the facts say otherwise. The government's own plans, including the allocation of 50 acres of Suam Forest for a border town, the proposed hiving off of 51 acres of Karura Forest for Kiambu road expansion, and continued land grabbing in Mau Forest, show a continuous pattern of destruction disguised as development. Moreover, the severe degradation of Aberdare Forest due to planned infrastructure projects further proves that Kenya's green spaces are at risk.

This all comes against the backdrop of public commitments by the Kenya government to expand Kenya's forest cover, including a pledge to plant 15 billion trees by 2032. The rapid allocation of forested land for commercial and infrastructure projects contradicts these commitments and jeopardizes critical ecosystems that provide essential environmental and climate benefits. This further jeopardises and contradicts Kenya's commitment to achieve tree coverage of at least 10% in line with its "low carbon and climate resilient development pathway".

Here is a closer look at the forests at risk:

Karura Forest: 51.64 acres are at risk due to the proposed Kiambu Road expansion. The case is currently in court, with the Green Belt Movement (GBM) as the main petitioner.

Aberdare Forest: The 25 kilometre Ndunyu Ihithe Road is planned to cut through this critical ecosystem, further endangering biodiversity and a crucial water catchment area. GBM is among the petitioners challenging this development in court.

Suam Forest: 50 acres have been earmarked for a border town, threatening years of reforestation and conservation efforts led by GBM and other stakeholders.

Oloolua Forest: Faces persistent land-grabbing attempts, with active court cases seeking to prevent further encroachment and loss of this vital green space.

Aside from its work to protect these forests from the projects threatening them, GBM and other environmental organizations are currently in court challenging the government's decision to lift the ban, warning of its long-term consequences for Kenya's forests.

To make matters worse, the threats extend beyond these forests. Recent developments have revealed that Ngong Road Forest is facing rapid destruction due to multiple infrastructure projects, early entry permits, and private leases. Here are the blocks in the Ngong Forest under threat:

Lenana block: trees have already been cleared for a railway cutting through the forest, alongside allocations for a girls' boarding school, a furniture showroom, and multiple commercial leases.

Sanctuary block: A private tented camp and lodge are being developed, while the new Talanta Stadium has taken approximately 50 acres of forest land. Additionally, uncontrolled activities, including the construction of a shooting range and restaurants in forested areas, are ongoing. Construction waste is also being dumped at Ngong Racecourse and Rowallan Scout Camp.

Karen block: A police post has been established, further reducing forest cover.

Bomas block: The neighboring Ngong Forest is at risk of degradation as parts of it are being considered for a construction site to store materials, set up staff housing, and facilitate development activities.

Amos Wemanya, Greenpeace Africa's Responsive Campaigns Lead, stated, "It is devastating to watch the Kenya Forest Service, tasked with protecting our forests, turn a blind eye to the clear destruction unfolding in Karura, Aberdare, Suam and beyond. KFS disputing the destruction of forests is the greatest betrayal of their mandate. Our precious forests are being bulldozed for "development projects" that threaten our climate, water, wellbeing and livelihoods. Despite the overwhelming evidence of logging and land clearing, KFS refuses to act and denies any human activities that they know are destroying our forests. We are surprised that KFS is transferring their responsibilities to the public. We need transparent governance, genuine forest conservation efforts, and an end to projects that sacrifice our environment for short-term gains. The message is simple: development should never cost us our natural heritage."

Greenpeace Africa joins thousands of Kenyans who have signed the petition demanding an end to these reckless actions. The Green Belt Movement, a globally recognized environmental organization founded by Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, has also spoken out in support of the petition. Their advocacy and legal actions against deforestation and land grabs underscore the urgent need for stronger forest protection measures. The government's promise to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 is meaningless if deforestation continues at this pace. Kenyans deserve real climate action, not empty pledges and greenwashing.

We urge KFS and the Kenyan government to acknowledge the urgent need for stronger forest protections, stop the destruction of critical ecosystems, and commit to genuine conservation measures that prioritize people and the planet over profit.

