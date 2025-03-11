Africa: World's Largest Conference On Women Calls for Equality Amid Gender Backlash

Gender equality is a critical goal at a time when the demand for rights faces a global backlash, top UN officials told thousands of diplomats, business and civil society delegates gathered at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday for the world's largest annual conference focused on women's issues.

The 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), which runs from 10 to 21 March, is instrumental in promoting women's rights, documenting the reality of their lives throughout the world and shaping global standards on gender equality and empowerment. Last year, CSW68 was attended by 100 world leaders and 4,800 civil society participants.

This year's session will review the outcomes of the 23rd special session of the General Assembly as well as the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995.

Read our explainer on CSW and why it matters now here.

'Creating a better future for all'

For Loretta Jeff Combs from the Tlesqox First Nations in Canada, the Beijing Declaration is a key moment in history, paving the way for recognising the rights of Indigenous women and girls.

"Too often, Indigenous women are left out decision making spaces that impact our future," she told delegates in the General Assembly Hall.

She pointed to the current situation in Canada, which is witnessing what amounts to a race-based genocide against Indigenous women and called for swift change.

"We need Indigenous women at all levels," she said. "We need our youth to see that our voices matter. When we uplift Indigenous women, we create a better future for all."

Watch the opening session below:

Bahous: 'We are not afraid of the pushback'

In the same vein, Sima Bahous, who heads UN Women, cautioned that "misogyny is on the rise" at a time when females are bearing the brunt of multiple crises and conflict around the world.

While there has been progress in advancing women's rights, it is not fast nor far-reaching enough, she said.

To change this, she called for action, including closing the digital divide, investing in ending poverty and strengthening laws to break the cycle of violence against women and girls. She also called for including women in key decision making and peacebuilding roles.

"We are not afraid of the pushback," she said. "We will not back down."

UN chief: How to tackle the 'poison of patriarchy'

For the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the "poison of patriarchy" is apparent while women's rights are currently "under siege".

"The masters of misogyny are gaining strength," he said, pointing to the "bile" hurled at women online and leaders who "are happy to throw equality to the wolves".

Mr. Guterres said the "antidote is action", including the Pact for the Future and other efforts prioritising, among other things, investments in education, tackling violence against women and girls, supporting women's organisations and human rights defenders, encouraging women's leadership in technology and guaranteeing their full participation, from politics to peacebuilding.

"In these perilous times for women's rights, we must rally around the Beijing Declaration, recommit to the Platform for Action and stand firm in making the promise of rights, equality and empowerment a reality for every woman and girl around the world," the UN chief said.

'We are at a defining moment'

The Secretary-General's strong message wove through statements made by women, girls and other top UN officials at the opening meeting as well as at a wide range of side events taking place around the UN campus and online.

General Assembly President Philémon Yang highlighted gains made, but warned of challenges ahead.

While there are more elected women and girls at school since the Beijing Declaration was adopted 30 years ago, systemic obstacles continue to obstruct the path to equality, he said.

"Political urgency and resources needed are not sufficient given the challenges we face," he said.

At the current pace, it will take 137 years to lift all women out of poverty and 68 years to end child marriage, he warned, calling for the international community's commitment to fully implement the "promise of Beijing" and shape a world that achieves common goals and equality is realised for all women and girls.

"I believe it is possible to achieve gender equality in our lifetime if we seize this opportunity," he said. "We are at a defining moment."

For live updates on CSW69, visit our Meetings Coverage Section, which runs a daily blog on this and other official meetings at UN Headquarters in English and French.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CSW69 side events: Power4Girls and more

Among the dozens of side events, several highlight the power of youth.

At the POWER4Girls: Invest in girls, transform the world event, girl champions will challenge the view that girl-led initiatives are too small to have a wide impact and that government systems are too large for meaningful reform.

With support from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and co-hosted by the governments of Canada and Sierra Leone, discussions will explore how the global community can step up strategies and commitments through aligning policy solutions and multisectoral service delivery with the realities of girls' lives and through the critical role of organising to drive collective and transformative impact.

Watch the Power4Girls event on UN Web TV here.

This is one of many daily events on the sidelines of the CSW session.

From spotlighting achievements to outlining challenges on the ground, visit CSW69 to find a schedule of side events planned for the full session here.