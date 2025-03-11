West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Denies Request to Replace Liberian Delegation Members

The ECOWAS Parliament has rejected Majority Bloc Speaker Koon's request to recall and replace three members of the Liberian delegation. In an official letter addressed to Madam Mildred N. Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives of Liberia, the ECOWAS Parliament reaffirmed that the current delegates hold fixed-term mandates.

Issued from Abuja by Acting Secretary-General K. Bertin SOME and dated February 25, 2025, the letter explained that the mandates of community parliamentarians are set for a four-year term under Article 18.1,2 of the supplementary Act on the Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS Parliament. It further clarified that once designated and sworn in, members cannot be removed or replaced before the expiration of their term--except in cases of non-re-election, death, resignation (through written notification), certified mental or physical incapacity, incompatibility, or dismissal for misconduct as per the Parliament's Rules of Procedure.

The three Liberian delegates in question--Honorable Samuel R. Enders, Sr., Moima Briggs-Mensah, and Taa Z. Wongbe--do not fall under any of these exceptions, meaning their replacement cannot be effected. "The Honorable Members of the ECOWAS Parliament will continue to serve their mandate until its expiration, in line with the international commitments of the Republic of Liberia," the letter stated.

This decision underscores the ECOWAS Parliament's commitment to upholding its established protocols and legal frameworks, despite calls from the Majority Bloc in the House of Representatives for changes to the delegation's composition.

The ruling is seen as a significant setback for the Majority Bloc, whose control over the House of Representatives remains contentious following their controversial takeover. In contrast, members of the Minority Bloc, led by Speaker Fonati Koffa, have welcomed the decision--a boost for their position ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing in the bill of information filed by Speaker Koffa and his allies.

The ruling has elicited mixed reactions within Liberian political circles. Supporters of the recall expressed disappointment, while others viewed the decision as a necessary affirmation of established parliamentary procedures. Majority Bloc Speaker Koon has yet to issue a response.

This news is breaking, and further details will follow.