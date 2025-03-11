Ethiopia Repatriates Stranded Citizens From Myanmar

Addis Ababa, — The Government of Ethiopia has repatriated 32 Ethiopian citizens today who were stranded in Myanmar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The individuals who are repatriated today are among the 133 Ethiopians who are relocated to Thailand through the Ethiopian Embassy in India.

Additional 43 Ethiopians are expected to arrive later tonight.

Efforts are also underway to repatriate the rest, it disclosed.

The Ethiopian government is facilitating the transfer of stranded Ethiopian through its embassy in Japan from Myanmar to Thailand, paving the way for their repatriation, the ministry added.

Furthermore, the ministry issued a stark warning, urging the public to be highly vigilant against human traffickers who deceive individuals with fake job promises in countries lacking binding labor agreements.