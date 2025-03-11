Ethiopia Repatriates Stranded Citizens From Myanmar

10 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The Government of Ethiopia has repatriated 32 Ethiopian citizens today who were stranded in Myanmar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The individuals who are repatriated today are among the 133 Ethiopians who are relocated to Thailand through the Ethiopian Embassy in India.

Additional 43 Ethiopians are expected to arrive later tonight.

Efforts are also underway to repatriate the rest, it disclosed.

The Ethiopian government is facilitating the transfer of stranded Ethiopian through its embassy in Japan from Myanmar to Thailand, paving the way for their repatriation, the ministry added.

Furthermore, the ministry issued a stark warning, urging the public to be highly vigilant against human traffickers who deceive individuals with fake job promises in countries lacking binding labor agreements.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.