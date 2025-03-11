Nigeria: Police Rescue 27 Trafficked Foreigners in Lagos

10 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have rescued twenty-seven (27) foreigners who were lured into Nigeria with the intention of being trafficked to another countries by their agents.

The victims were rescued after an intelligence received by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command at the Isheri Oshun area of the state.

Spokesperson of the Lagos Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who represented the Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Moshood disclosed this to newsmen on Monday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

Hundeyin stated that immediately information was received, the operatives moved into the area and rescued the victims who were locked up in an apartment in the area.

The Lagos Police image-maker listed 18 males and 19 females from Ghana and Benin Republic, among the rescued persons.

Hundeyin disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were all lured into the country under the guise of getting them jobs.

"Investigation is still ongoing to know if they were moving forward to another country. They have been rescued and doing well in our custody," Hundeyin said.

He warned parents on the need to know the whereabouts of their children.

