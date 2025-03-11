Uganda: Charlene Ruto Visits Uganda's Abja Farms, Calls for Greater Youth Participation in Agriculture

10 March 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Oyam, Uganda — Charlene Ruto, Kenya's First Daughter, has visited Abja Farms in Myene, Oyam District, where she held discussions on climate-smart agriculture, youth empowerment, and economic sustainability.

Hosted by Jane Frances Acilo, Director of Abja Farms, the visit provided a platform to explore strategies for addressing climate challenges and enhancing agricultural innovation in the region.

Charlene Ruto emphasized the importance of patience in entrepreneurship. She encouraged youth and women in particular to challenge themselves by starting small scale projects in agriculture and agribusiness. Ruto highlighted that with commitment, resilience, and innovation, even small-scale ventures can grow into sustainable enterprises that drive economic transformation and enhance food security.

The visit also opened the door for future exchange programs, providing young people with opportunities to gain practical experience and expertise in climate-smart farming techniques.

Charlene Ruto reaffirmed the SMACHS Foundation's commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives that contribute to climate resilience and food security in East Africa.

Top Oyam District leaders attended the event and commended Jane Frances Acilo and Abja Farms for their contributions to job creation, climate adaptation, and community development. They acknowledged the significant impact of agricultural entrepreneurship on improving livelihoods and fostering sustainable development in the region.

Host Jane Frances Acilo expressed her gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed her commitment to empowering young people and women through agriculture. She stressed the need for continued collaboration among government agencies, private sector players, and development organizations to enhance the effects of agribusiness in addressing climate change and unemployment.

"This visit marks an important step toward strengthening partnerships and creating more opportunities for young people in the agricultural sector. As stakeholders in sustainability and food security, there is a collective responsibility to support youth-driven and women-led initiatives that contribute to a greener and more resilient future," she said.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.