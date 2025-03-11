Nigeria: El-Rufai Sent Us Into Forest, Today He Has Gone Into Wilderness - Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker that represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe on the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai who defected on Monday from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Senator Sani who recently rejoined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while reacting to the former governor's defection said, el-Rufai sent them into the forest but that today, he has gone into the wilderness.

This is even as he said his defection has no political consequences on the APC, assuring that the party will win the presidential, national as well as governorship elections in Kaduna State in 2027.

Speaking on 'Politics Today' aired on Channel Television, Senator Sani said Governor Uba Sani is mending fences and building bridges, with Christians and Muslims living peacefully with infrastructural development across all regions, compared to what was experienced during el-Rufai's administration.

Sani averred that there will be crisis in SDP, with the entrance of Malam el-Rufai into the party, saying "a leopard never changes its colour."

"If today el-Rufai returns to APC, I will leave the party because I can't stay with a man that thinks about himself in the same party," he added.

"el-Rufai sent some of us into the forest, but today he has gone into the wilderness, and I can assure you that there will be problems in the SDP because he thinks only about himself," the former lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the return of Senator Sani and other prominent politicians in the state, including Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Senator Danjuma Laah, former Governor Ramalan Yero and others to APC recently unsettled el-Rufai.

Sani said his major political interest in 2027 is to see Governor Sani reelected as Kaduna State governor, maintaining that el-Rufai's exit from the APC has no political significance.