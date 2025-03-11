Nigeria: Report of Herdsmen Attack in Ondo Untrue - Govt

10 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Ondo State government has debunked the report that herdsmen suspected to be bandits sacked some communities, killing about 20 people in the state.

There had been reports that over 20 persons lost their lives when the armed men attacked four communities in Akure North local government area of Ondo State in the early hours on Saturday.

It was also gathered that the communities attacked by the gunmen include Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday, Aba Pastor and Ademekun, all in the Akure North LGA.

A source had said policemen were deployed in the area on Sunday and that no fewer than 14 dead bodies had so far been recovered in the affected communities while search was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

According to the source, "Our men were immediately deployed in the area when the report got to the command on Saturday. As I'm speaking with you, about 14 dead bodies had been recovered in the villages."

However, responding to the reports, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Security Matters, Chief Olugbenga Atiba categorically said "that this report is not only an absolute falsehood but an attempt by the sponsors of the fake news to create panic among the residents of the state."

Atiba further said, "Our attention has been drawn to a malicious report being circulated by some section of the online media that armed herdsmen attacked communities in Ondo state and killed some farmers.

"For the umpteenth time, we advise the purveyors of this hoax to desist from such an act that is capable of creating chaos, disunity and distrust between the people and the government.

"It is public knowledge that the government of Ondo state, efficiently-led by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, prioritises the security of lives and property of every resident of the state where they live, work and play.

"We, therefore, enjoin our people in the state to continue to go about their lawful businesses without fear, as the state government has created a peaceful and safe ambience for all and sundry."

Also, the state police command has denied confirming the death of 20 farmers in the state .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said, "The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ala received information regarding an attack at Sunday Camp, a settlement along the boundary of Ondo and Edo States, on March 8, 2025.

"However, the Police Command never confirmed the killing of 20 farmers, as falsely reported. The Command is aware of the attack on Sunday Camp and the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, has directed that the ongoing covert operation be carried out across the state to rid the command of bad elements be intensified."

