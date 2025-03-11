Somalia: Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Engages in Strategic Dialogue With UN Officials On Somalia's Humanitarian Crisis

Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim engaged in a constructive and high-level meeting with key United Nations officials, including George Conway, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia (DSRSG), and Crispen Rukasha, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Somalia.

The discussions focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Somalia, addressing the impacts of terrorism, ongoing drought conditions, and the humanitarian needs of conflict-displaced populations.

The meeting underscored the urgent requirement for sustained international assistance to mitigate the effects of these crises.

Particular attention was given to the evolving challenges stemming from the cessation of U.S. support for relief operations. In this context, the participants emphasized the necessity of strengthening the capacity of the Somalia Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) to assume a leadership role in coordinating humanitarian response efforts across the country.

Furthermore, the dialogue highlighted the critical importance of empowering SoDMA to make informed decisions regarding the prioritization of emergency relief interventions, including the determination of optimal locations and timing for the distribution of aid.

This strategic approach aims to enhance the effectiveness of the relief efforts and ensure that support reaches those most affected by the ongoing crises in a timely and efficient manner.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration between Somali authorities and international partners to address the complex humanitarian challenges facing Somalia, with a focus on enhancing local capacities and resilience in future crisis management.