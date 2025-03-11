Zimbabwe: Blessed Mhlanga's High Court Bail Hearing Deferred

10 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) senior reporter, Blessed Mhlanga, appeared before the High Court for a bail hearing in relation to charges of transmitting messages to incite public violence.

The hearing was deferred to Wednesday to allow the State to file its response to his appeal. The prosecution requested additional time to prepare its submissions.

Justice Gibson Mandaza, with the agreement of both the State and the defence, adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday.

The State has indicated its intention to transfer the matter to a specialised anti-corruption court, citing that the original case was previously heard in a Regional Court with anti-corruption jurisdiction at the Magistrates Court.

However, the request was turned down.

Mhlanga's lawyer, Mr Chris Mhike, opposed the transfer of the case to a specialised anti-corruption court, arguing that the alleged offence bore no connection to corruption or graft.

He further submitted that if proceedings were to be postponed, they should resume on Wednesday, March 12.

The allegations against Mhlanga stem from the events of January 27 when he allegedly used a computer to record and upload a video of Blessed Runesu Geza on YouTube, HSTV, and zimlive.co.zw for public viewing.

The video allegedly intended to incite public violence.

Another video, uploaded on February 11, also allegedly intended to incite public violence.

