Zimbabwe: Two Die As a Chipinge Dam Bursts

10 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has said two people died after the Bandama Farm Dam in Chipinge collapsed on Sunday.

Three other people were injured, while one person was marooned.

The bodies of a four-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were recovered following a search and rescue mission.

According to eyewitnesses, the dam breach occurred suddenly, catching residents off guard.

In a statement, the CPU said the resulting floodwaters swept away several people, including children who were doing laundry or fishing in the nearby river.

"A four-year old girl, Agnes Mupazi, was with her mother doing laundry," reads the statement. "She is said to have been found dead following the search mission. Her mother managed to escape.

"Seven-year-old Grace Mlambo was also with her mother doing laundry. She was swept away downstream and was pushed to the riverbank. Fortunately, she was rescued and rushed to the hospital."

The CPU also confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man who is believed to have been fishing at the time of the incident.

"A 30-year old man, Tapiwa Mtisi, was also swept away. His body was deposited along the riverbank. It is believed that he was fishing when disaster struck."

The Unit also said a 13-year old boy, Vice Maposa, was marooned when Budzi River suddenly flooded.

The boy was also reportedly fishing when the incident occurred, and fortunately, he was rescued by the community.

Another 13-year old boy was swept away by the raging river before he was pushed off by a current.

According to the CPU, the boy is currently admitted at Chipinge District Hospital and is in stable condition.

