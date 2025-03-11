Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves Key Youth Justice, Income Tax Bills

10 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia approved two significant pieces of legislation on Monday, including the Youth Justice Bill and the Income Tax Bill.

The Youth Justice Bill was passed with overwhelming support, receiving 139 votes in favor, two against, and no abstentions. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Moallim Mohamud, expressed gratitude to Parliament for its approval, highlighting the bill's importance in strengthening Somalia's judicial framework.

"This law is crucial for the justice sector and will play a key role in ensuring fairness for Somali youth," he said.

In a separate development, the Income Tax Bill was also approved by lawmakers, a move that is expected to improve Somalia's revenue collection and enhance economic governance.

Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Igeh, praised the decision, calling it a critical step in boosting the country's financial stability.

Additionally, MP Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan Nuux, the Parliament's Sergeant-at-Arms, administered the oath to newly elected MP Mohamed Abdi Ali, who won his seat in Dhusamareb two days ago. Ali officially joined the House of the People following the ceremony.

