Nigeria: Police Confirm One Dead, 21 Injured in Kano Inferno

10 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Monday confirmed one person dead following a fire outbreak recorded in Goron Dutse Quarters of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development, said the incident, which occurred as a result of a gas cylinder explosion also left 21 other victims injured.

SP Haruna said the victims with serious burn injuries were rushed to Gamji Hospital, Dala Orthopaedic Hospital, and Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to him, "On March 10, 2025, at approximately 02:30 pm, a tragic fire incident occurred at the residence of Malam Isiyaka Rabiu in Goron Dutse Quarters, Kano. The fire, caused by a gas cylinder explosion in the kitchen area, resulted in the death of one Ibrahim Sani, a 14-year-old male, and seriously affected 21 other victims.

"The Police Team, led by Area Commander, Dala Area Command, ACP Nuhu Mohammed Digi, promptly responded to the incident. The victims with serious burn injuries were rushed to Gamji Hospital, Dala Orthopaedic Hospital, and Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they are currently receiving treatment.

"The fire was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of firefighters and policemen. The area is now calm.

"The Commissioner of Police appreciates the swift response of the Police Team, Fire Service and the cooperation of the public in preventing the spread of the fire. The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims a speedy recovery," the spokesperson, SP Haruna however stated.

