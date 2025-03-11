Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Break-in Causes Storm in Chambers....Council Meeting Disrupted

There was drama at the Chinhoyi Municipality council chambers today as councillors exchanged words, leading to the disruption of a full council meeting.

This was after a break-in and theft of an estimated $18 000 from the director of finance's office.

Councillor Vorster Mashevedzanwa (Ward 11) requested an update on the break-in that occurred early this morning and Mayor Owen Charuza, who was chairing the meeting, brushed it aside saying the matter was still under investigation.

"As councillors, we deserve to know what happened and asking for an update is in order," he said.

However, the Mayor insisted that the matter could not be discussed as details were still sketchy.

This ignited a fierce debate that saw the Mayor dismissing Coucillor Mashevedzanwa from the council chambers.

The order was met with resistance and efforts by the security to eject the councillor from the chamber were in vain.

This prompted other councillors, staff and residents to leave the gallery, leaving the two arguing in the chambers.