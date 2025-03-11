South Africa: Spike Attacks Increase, Drivers Warned - South African News Briefs - March 11, 2025

Spike Attacks Increase, Drivers Warned

Motorists in South Africa are being urged to exercise heightened vigilance due to a significant increase in spike-related incidents on roads across the country, reports IOL. MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert warned that spikes, often concealed under objects like plastic bags or clothing, are difficult to detect and can occur both day and night. Recent incidents have been reported on major routes such as the N1, N12, N14, N4, R566, and R80. To avoid falling victim, drivers are advised to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead, reduce speed, and avoid driving over suspicious objects. If spikes are hit, motorists should slow to 40km/h, continue driving to a safe location, and avoid stopping. In rural areas, drivers should plan routes carefully, reduce speed, and use alternative lanes or grass verges to avoid spikes. Authorities should be contacted immediately after passing spikes to prevent further incidents.

Gauteng Health Pledges Better Services at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health has pledged to implement recommendations from a report highlighting poor service delivery at Helen Joseph Hospital, following an investigation prompted by broadcaster Thomas Holmes' 2024 video exposing the facility's dilapidated conditions, reports EWN. The Health Ombud confirmed that while only two of Holmes' claims were substantiated, issues such as prolonged stays in the emergency ward and infrastructure neglect were valid. Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said that the report's recommendations on governance, human resources, finance, supply chain, and infrastructure will be prioritized for swift implementation to address the hospital's challenges.

New Witnesses Testify in Joshlin Smith Trial

The trial into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, missing since 19 February 2024, entered its seventh day with new witnesses from Saldanha Bay testifying. Joshlin's mother, Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, and their friend Steveno 'Steffie' van Rhyn face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking, reports IOL. Constable Refilwe Sekhobe testified about her involvement in the case, revealing that Laurentia Lombaard, a state witness, was using drugs with the accused on the day Joshlin vanished. Van Rhyn initially claimed Lombaard left with Joshlin but later admitted he did not witness this, suggesting Joshlin may have been sold to a sangoma. Other witnesses, including Kelly's neighbour, former employer, and a family friend, provided varying accounts of Kelly's parenting and the events surrounding the disappearance. The trial continues as more testimonies are expected to shed light on the case.

