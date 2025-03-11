South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa to Appear Before the National Assembly

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to answer Questions for Oral Reply before the National Assembly (NA) tomorrow, Tuesday, 11 March, at 14:00.

Under section 92 of the Constitution, Cabinet members are accountable to Parliament for performing their functions and exercising their powers. They must provide Parliament with regular and full reports on matters under their control. Parliament schedules these Questions for Oral Reply sessions at least once a quarter for the President and his Cabinet ministers to account for exercising their powers and performing their functions.

The President will provide oral answers to six questions on matters of national public importance, including the continental and global issues affecting the Republic of South Africa.

Some of the key questions that President Ramaphosa will be responding to include the measures the government has put in place to maintain a positive relationship with the United States of America towards growing the economy and creating jobs. He will also elaborate on how the Government of National Unity intends to eradicate the glaring disparities of inequality and unequal wealth distribution which remain in line with apartheid racial classifications. Another question he will answer is on what the current status is of the process of the unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To access the complete list of questions, please click: https://www.parliament.gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/quest_pap/4f51fcbd-f564-454e-bcb8-597cc61f96e4.pdf

DETAILS OF THE NA QUESTIONS AND ANSWER SESSION:

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Parking, Dome (corner Commercial Street and Plein Street).

Also tomorrow, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will hold a Ministerial Briefing Session on School Infrastructure and Equipment during its hybrid plenary from 10:00 to 16:00. The session will be held under the theme: "Providing proper Infrastructure and facilities to ensure quality education for a safe and healthy learning experience for quality education outcomes."

DETAILS OF THE NCOP HYBRID PLENARY:

Date: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Time: 10:00 - 16:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber and virtual platforms.

Important to note:

Members of the media who wish to cover the NA Questions and Answer Session and the NCOP hybrid plenary should send their details (Full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to Manelisi Ntsodo on mntsodo@parliament.gov.za.

Parliamentary meetings are open to the media and the public. Journalists who are interested in covering these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) are requested to forward their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi by emailing mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communication Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists are urged to forward these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

