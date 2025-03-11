Uganda: Charlene Ruto Champions Youth and Women in Agriculture During Oyam Visit

During her visit to Abja Farms in Myene, Oyam District, Ms Ruto engaged in discussions on climate-smart agriculture, youth empowerment, and economic sustainability.

Kenya's First Daughter, Charlene Ruto, has called on youth and women to embrace agriculture and agribusiness as viable economic ventures, emphasizing resilience and innovation as key drivers of success.

Hosted by Jane Frances Acilo, the farm's director, the visit explored strategies for tackling climate challenges while fostering agricultural innovation.

Ms Ruto stressed the importance of patience in entrepreneurship, encouraging young people and women to start small but remain committed to building sustainable enterprises.

"Even small-scale ventures, with the right mindset and innovation, can transform lives and contribute to food security," she said.

The visit also set the stage for future exchange programs, providing young farmers with hands-on training in climate-resilient farming techniques.

Ruto reaffirmed the SMACHS Foundation's commitment to backing youth-led initiatives that promote food security and climate adaptation in East Africa.

Oyam District leaders, who attended the event, commended Acilo and Abja Farms for creating jobs and championing climate-smart agricultural practices.

They underscored the critical role of agribusiness in economic development and poverty alleviation.

Acilo expressed her gratitude for the visit, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration between government agencies, private sector players, and development partners.

"Agriculture holds the key to addressing unemployment and climate change. We must continue supporting youth and women to seize opportunities in this sector," she said.

The visit marks a significant step toward expanding opportunities in agribusiness and strengthening regional partnerships for a more sustainable future.