Rwanda: Kagame, World Bank Regional Official Discuss Partnerships

10 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame on Monday, March 10, received Qimiao Fan, the World Bank's Country Director for Rwanda, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda.

They discussed existing and future partnerships, according to the Office of the President.

This marks Qimiao's second visit to Rwanda following his appointment to position in September 2024.

In October, he met with Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente and they discussed Rwanda's development journey and future priorities.

During that meeting, Qimiao outlined the World Bank's focus on supporting Rwanda's ongoing development efforts, particularly in key areas such as sustainable infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social protection.

The World Bank Group launched a six-year Rwanda Country Framework in 2020, covering the period from 2021 to 2026.

As part of this initiative, in September 2024, the World Bank approved $200 million in funding for the Priority Skills for Growth and Youth Empowerment programme, aimed at equipping over 200,000 young people in Rwanda with essential skills.

